Our football betting expert offers up his three best Millwall vs Leeds predictions and betting tips ahead of Sunday's showdown at The Den.

Leeds have taken time to find their stride in the Championship after last season's relegation from the Premier League, but a trip to a low-scoring Millwall outfit could be the fixture they need to get their campaign up and running.

Millwall vs Leeds Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change

Leeds to win @ 11/8 with bet365

Under 2.5 goals @ 4/5 with bet365

Brooke Norton-Cuffy to be shown a card @ 3/1 with bet365

Lively Leeds could spark into life

It has been a slow start to the season for Leeds as they have battled with a lengthy injury list and dealt with some notable departures.

However, Leeds and manager Daniel Farke acted late in the summer transfer window to bolster squad depth and add goalscoring ammunition, and it shouldn't be long until things begin to click.

The late August arrivals of Tottenham duo Djed Spence and Joe Rodon, Glen Kamara from Rangers, Bournemouth's Jaidon Anthony and Swansea's goal machine Joel Piroe have injected some much-needed quality.

Throw in the presence of Georginio Rutter, Crysencio Summerville, Wilfried Gnonto and Daniel James, who they already acquired in forward areas, and this is a team that should be littered with goals and bang in the promotion mix.

The same cannot be said for Millwall, who, despite taking seven points from five games, have scored only four goals and relied on their defensive shape and organisation.

Leeds may have won only one of their opening five assignments, but three of those have ended in draws, and there was a lot to like about their sole victory at Ipswich.

The visitors prevailed in a seven-goal thriller at Portman Road, and that is high-flying Ipswich's only defeat of the campaign, suggesting they may have too much firepower for the Lions.

Goals unlikely to flow at The Den

Both teams have scored in the last five Championship rivalries between these two, but the early evidence in Millwall's season suggests this is unlikely to follow suit.

Only nine goals have been netted across Millwall's opening five games, and four of that total came in their 3-1 defeat to Norwich at Carrow Road.

Millwall's other four league fixtures have rewarded under 2.5 goal backers, and the trend can continue against Leeds, who were held to a goalless draw at home to Sheffield Wednesday last time out.

Three of Leeds's last four Championship encounters have featured two or fewer goals, so while they hold the aces at The Den, it may be unruly to expect a free-scoring encounter.

Norton-Cuffy may struggle to slip the referee's attention

Leeds have a number of tricky forward players to choose from, and in Italy international Gnonto, regularly deployed on the left, they inherit a youngster capable of playing at a much higher level.

Gnonto should terrorise defences in the Championship, and it could be a long afternoon for Millwall full-back Brooke Norton-Cuffy, who is on loan from Arsenal.

Norton-Cuffy was on loan at Coventry last season, and he collected eight yellow cards while he was also booked in Millwall's latest 1-1 draw with Birmingham.

Millwall are likely to be on the back foot for the majority of this contest, and the inexperienced Norton-Cuffy may struggle to escape the referee's attention.

