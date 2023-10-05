Marseille vs Brighton Predictions & Betting Tips: 15/8 Shock Result in Europa League clash

Our football betting expert offers his Marseille vs Brighton predictions and betting tips for Thursday's Europa League clash at the Stade Velodrome.

Brighton face a tough examination of their European credentials when they travel to France to face Marseille at the Stade Velodrome in Europa League Group B on Thursday.

Marseille vs Brighton Betting Tips

Marseille to win @ 15/8 with bet365

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to have over 0.5 assist @ 4/1 with bet365

Joao Pedro to score anytime @ 15/8 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Brighton's troubles to continue

After recording four victories from their opening five matches, Brighton have had their wings clipped in recent weeks and they were on the receiving end of a 6-1 thumping at Aston Villa last time out.

That was the Seagulls' third defeat in their last four outings, adding to the 3-2 loss to AEK Athens on matchday one of the Europa League and League Cup exit at the hands of Chelsea.

It is a worrying time for Roberto De Zerbi's side and the demands of trying to compete on both the domestic and European stage appear to be having its toll on the squad.

A tricky trip to Marseille is not what Brighton need right now, especially as they host Liverpool in the Premier League just three days later, and they could end up returning to the south coast with nothing.

Les Phoceens are not in great form when you look at recent results, having followed three straight draws with back-to-back defeats, but those losses came against Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco and they can be excused.

It's also notable that four of those encounters came on the road and they should benefit from a return to the Stade Velodrome, a venue they haven't been beaten at this season in normal time.

Marseille vs Brighton Tip 1: Marseille to win @ 15/8 with bet365

Aubameyang racking up the assists

Gabon international Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has made a solid start to life at Marseille since arriving in the summer and he scored twice in the 3-3 draw with Ajax in their Group B opener.

The 34-year-old still has an eye for goal and will be fancied to get on the scoresheet on Thursday, but it is his creativity that has really impressed and he has notched two assists in Ligue 1.

The most recent of those assists came in the 3-2 loss to Monaco last weekend, with the former Arsenal star setting up Iliman Ndiaye for the opener in the first minute.

With Brighton an attacking team that likes to push bodies forward, there is every chance Aubameyang can pick out that killer pass and grab another assist.

Marseille vs Brighton Tip 2: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to have over 0.5 assist @ 4/1 with bet365

Pedro to stay on the goal trail

De Zerbi has rotated his squad over the course of the campaign so far and one player that was handed a rare start in the opening Europa League clash was Joao Pedro, a summer arrival from Watford.

The Brazilian forward scored both goals in the loss to AEK Athens, while he has also netted in the league wins over Manchester United and Luton Town.

After being blown away by Villa last time out, changes to the starting XI are expected and Pedro, if brought in, could repay the manager's faith with a goal.

Marseille vs Brighton Tip 3: Joao Pedro to score anytime @ 15/8 with bet365