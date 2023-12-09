Man Utd vs Bournemouth Predictions and Betting Tips: Three Evens or Above Premier League Tips

Our football betting expert offers his Man Utd vs Bournemouth predictions and betting tips, as Old Trafford hosts their Premier League clash.

Manchester United’s season has been characterised by highs and lows, losing many games one would've thought easy for them. Bournemouth will be well aware of this and in turn, hopeful to take some points away from Old Trafford.

Man Utd vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

Over 6 Man Utd Corners @1/1 with bet365

Justin Kluivert 0.5+ Shots on Target @5/4 with bet365

Both Teams to Score - No @21/20 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Many saw Erik ten Hag’s efforts of last year as a signal of United’s return to the big time, yet this hasn’t come to fruition. The Cherries meanwhile struggled yet seem to be getting back into winning ways, having claimed ten points from their last five matches.

Red Devils taking flight

Despite some shoddy performances United haven’t waned in one respect of their game, and this being their corners.

They have been averaging 8.86 corners per game at home so far this season and have seen the over-six-line hit in every single one of their games

This should well hold true against Bournemouth, who haven’t exactly been famed for their defensive acumen to this point.

The Cherries have conceded an average of 7.17 corners per game, and have allowed seven or more in half of their away fixtures.

While United may well fall afoul of their form once again, they look set to earn corners in droves, once again.

Man Utd vs Bournemouth Tip 1: Over 6 Man Utd Corners @1/1 with bet365

Kluivert Killing it in red

Patrick Kluivert has been an integral part of this Cherries side so far and has started four of their last five matches.

Looking set to reprise his role on the left wing he could well find himself in some handy positions from which to test the keeper.

Something he will no doubt be encouraged to do, what with Andre Onana’s recent sloppy record in between the sticks.

The Dutchman has been averaging 0.8 shots on target per game and with him just needing one to hit the line this could be his best chance.

Man Utd vs Bournemouth Tip 2: Justin Kluivert 0.5+ Shots on Target @5/4 with bet365

One-sided sort of game

While a winner may be difficult to pick in this game, it looks likely that one side will get on top, and then shut out the other.

This is something that United know of well, with nine of their 14 games going this way, with just the one side scoring.

Bournemouth themselves have seen this happen, with five of their fourteen going this way, often when they are matched up against sides considered better than them.

Games against Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle went this way for the Cherries and with United still possess some talent, even if the form doesn’t suggest this.

Man Utd vs Bournemouth Tip 3: Both Teams to Score - No @21/20 with bet365