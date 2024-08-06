Man United won their second trophy in two seasons last year under Erik ten Hag, with our expert backing them to make it three from three this year.

The Red Devils’ win over Man City in last season’s FA Cup final saw them win their second major trophy under Ten Hag since the Dutchman’s arrival in 2022.

They’ve won a trophy in both of his two seasons so far, and given this, our expert has highlighted three reasons why he can’t look past them winning another major trophy this term.

Man United Trophy Multiples Betting Odds

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Trophy Combination Odds Not to win a major trophy 1/3 To win a major trophy 9/4 FA Cup/Europa League 50/1 League Cup/Europa League 66/1 Premier League/Europa League 100/1 FA Cup/League Cup 150/1 Premier League/FA Cup 250/1 Premier League/League Cup 250/1

Ten Hag Serial Trophy Winner

Erik ten Hag has had a largely successful career since first taking the Ajax manager's job back in December 2017, with the Dutchman winning a trophy in every full season since the start of 2018/19.

This includes at least one trophy in every season he was with Ajax, which includes an 18/19 campaign that saw them one goal away from the Champions League final.

He’s bagged one trophy per season during his spell at Old Trafford in the forms of the League Cup and FA Cup in 2022/23 and 2023/24 respectively.

No matter how bad his United teams end up faring in the league, ten Hag has found a way to bring silverware to Old Trafford, with United reaching the final in three of the four FA Cup and League Cup campaigns since his arrival.

Europa League Victory Looking Likely

It’s fair to say Man United have a pretty good recent record in the Europa League, reaching the final in 2021 and winning the competition outright in 2017.

They’ll be one of the favourites for this year’s competition straight from the off, with only the likes of Spurs, Porto, Roma and potentially one or two losing teams from the Champions League playoff round posing any threat.

In addition, there won’t be any dropouts from the CL group stage entering the knockouts of the Europa league this season like there have been in the past, a factor that makes it slightly easier to win the trophy this time out.

Teams such as Barcelona, Benfica, AC Milan and Juventus have all dropped down from the CL to the EL in recent seasons, something that won’t be possible with the new version of the Champions League group stage that’s coming into play this term.