Man City vs Real Madrid Predictions and Betting Tips: bold 13/2 bet tipped in the Champions League Semi-final

Our betting expert bring you his Man City vs Real Madrid predictions and betting tips with two yellows at 13/2 being seen in feisty matchup

Manchester City and Real Madrid lock horns at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday evening in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final.

Man City vs Real Madrid Betting Tips:

Draw or Real Madrid - Double Chance @ 13/10

Karim Benzema to score anytime @ 2/1 with bet365

Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Junior to be carded @ 13/2 with bet365

Having come from behind to draw 1-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu, the Citizens will be hoping to continue their fine record on home soil and move a step closer to lifting the trophy for the first time.

Madrid are the record 14-time European champions and they know exactly how to get through this type of contest, adding even more anticipation to this clash of the titans.

Los Blancos tough to put away

A record 14 trophies show exactly the type of pedigree Madrid have at this level and they are likely to adopt a counter-attacking approach at the Etihad Stadium, a tactic that has worked wonders for them over the years.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men have lost their last two away games, going down to Girona and Real Sociedad, but they have known for a long time that the title was heading to Barcelona and all of their eggs have been in the Champions League basket.

Los Blancos have already made two trips to England in this year's competition, firstly thrashing Liverpool 5-2 and then defeating Chelsea 2-0 to make it three straight away wins against Premier League opposition in Europe's top-tier tournament.

The task that Madrid faces is a tall one, as they take on a City side that have won their last seven home Champions League games with an aggregate score of 22-5 and are on course for the treble this season.

It is 15 straight wins for the Citizens at the Etihad across all competitions and while they will be confident of progressing to the final, they may have to win this one in extra-time or even penalties.

At 13/10 in the double chance market, Madrid offer good value to either draw or get the win in 90 minutes given their knack for getting the job done in this type of scenario.

Frenchman a huge threat

Karim Benzema has again been the driving force for Madrid this season and he leads the club's scoring charts in La Liga with 17 to his name, seven clear of nearest challenger Vinicius Junior.

The Frenchman has also netted four times in the Champions League, while his record of 17 shots on targets is only bettered by Vinicius (19) and City ace Erling Haaland (22).

Benzema will be raring to go after being left out of the squad for the 1-0 victory against Getafe at the weekend and he has fond memories of the Etihad, having netted three times there over his last two trips.

Duo in caution double

There were four yellow cards dished out in the first leg in what was a feisty affair, but there were certainly claims for more cautions to be handed out and more tough tackling could see a few go into the book on Wednesday.

Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal is only just returning from a La Liga ban, having picked up his fifth yellow of the campaign recently, and he is set to renew his rivalry with Jack Grealish after their first-leg fracas.

Joining the Spaniard in the book could be teammate Vinicius Junior, who has been booked a staggering 10 times for a forward in the league and often catches the attention of the referee.

Only two players in Madrid's squad have committed more than the Brazilian's 10 fouls in this season's Champions League and he looks prime to find his way into the book.

