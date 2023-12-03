Man City v Tottenham Predictions and Betting Tips: 13/5 goalscorer fancied for Premier League clash

Our football betting expert offers his Man City v Tottenham predictions and betting tips ahead of their Premier League clash this Sunday.

Tottenham’s strong start to the season has hit a seriously rocky patch, losing three in a row as injuries and suspensions threaten to derail their campaign.

Spurs face as tough a task as any as they try to turn things around, visiting Manchester City.

The Citizens have been leaky at the back recently but have a rock solid record on home soil and will prove a tough nut to crack.

Man City v Tottenham Betting Tips

Manchester City to win and both teams to score @ 5/4 with BetMGM

Heung-min Son to score at any time @ 13/5 with BetMGM

Pedro Porro to be shown a card @ 13/4 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the BetMGM bonus code

Already got a BetMGM account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Hosts to take advantage of injury-hit visitors

Tottenham have been Manchester City’s bogey team in recent years, with Spurs winning five of the last seven Premier League meetings between these two teams.

However the plethora of injury and disciplinary issues have hit the Tottenham squad and they remain without Micky van de Ven, James Maddison and Cristian Romero for this matchup, while Rodrigo Bentancur’s comeback from injury saw him limp off again last week.

Manchester City have also won 23 of their last 24 games at home, with a 1-1 draw against Liverpool last weekend bringing a run of victories to an end.

Pep Guardiola’s side are likely to be too strong for these injury-hit opponents but the visitors can get on the scoresheet.

Both teams have found the net in nine of Tottenham’s last 11 games in all competitions and the Citizens have conceded seven times in their last three games.

Man City v Tottenham Tip 1: Manchester City to win and both teams to score @ 5/4 with BetMGM

Son to keep up charge

Heung-min Son has netted eight times in 13 Premier League matches this term and could add to that tally in this clash.

The forward has seven goals in 17 appearances against Manchester City and will lead the line again here, take him to get on the scoresheet once more against the champions.

Man City v Tottenham Tip 2: Heung-min Son to score at any time @ 13/5 with Bet MGM

Porro could be in trouble

Pedro Porro has been a revelation in Ange Postecoglou’s system this season, playing the inverted full-back role much better than expected.

The Argentinian faces a tough test in this clash however, likely to be facing either Jeremy Doku or Jack Grealish.

Take Porro to be shown a card in this matchup.

Man City v Tottenham Tip 3: Pedro Porro to be shown a card @ 13/4 with BetMGM