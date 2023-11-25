Luton vs Crystal Palace Predictions and Betting Tips: 2/1 Tip in Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Luton vs Crystal Palace predictions and betting tips, as the sides meet at Kenilworth Road.

Luton have struggled in their return to the Premier League, sitting a mere point above the relegation zone, with a win and three draws to their name. They now must welcome a Palace side who have enjoyed beating sides down the bottom.

Luton vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Palace performing against lowly sides

Crystal Palace have been performing far better on the road than they have at home this year, securing three of their four wins away from home, and two of these coming against sides near the relegation zone.

Beating both Burnley and Sheffield United here, as they look to add Luton, to complete the set of wins against the newly promoted sides.

Luton have been contrastingly unimpressive at Kenilworth Road having lost the majority of their games here, securing just the two points.

Looking for a bounce-back win, after a disappointing loss to Everton at home, Palace will be once again hunting the newly promoted sides, in the short trip to Luton.

Luton vs Crystal Palace Tip 1: Crystal Palace to Win @11/10 with bet365

The prodigal son returns

Palace were hampered slightly at the start of the season losing their star forward man Eberechi Eze at the start of the year.

Yet, he has since returned from injury and came back with a bang and impressed scoring in his last outing against the Toffees.

He is averaging 1.2 shots on target per game, and one can feasibly see this rising against a Luton team that has been despondent at the back, to say the least.

Being a major outlet for all of their attacks he should see a lot of the ball and pop up in some handy places from which to target the goal.

Luton vs Crystal Palace Tip 2: Eberechi Eze 1.5+ Shots on Target @2/1 with bet365

Neither side favours the first half

Unsurprisingly, the second half of most football games are where the most goals are scored, but these two sides are taking this to a new level.

All of Luton’s games have seen 75% of the goals scored in the second half, whilst Palace only see this drop to 71%.

With these two records combined, one can see the second half of the match being the most crucial, where the goals are concerned.

Luton vs Crystal Palace Tip 3: Half with Most Goals - 2nd Half @1/1 with bet365