Our football betting expert offers up his Luton v Tottenham predictions and betting tips, with three above evens tips for this Premier League matchup.

Tottenham were controversial winners over Liverpool last weekend but remain one of just two unbeaten teams in the top flight and look likely to extend that run against Luton.

Luton v Tottenham Betting Tips

Tottenham -1 @ 11/10 with bet365

Carlton Morris over 2.5 shots @ 5/4 with bet365

Dejan Kulusevski to score at any time @ 11/4 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

The Hatters picked up their first win of the season against Everton last Saturday but came back down to earth with a bump as they suffered a midweek defeat to Burnley.

Spurs fancied for comfortable success

Tottenham’s 2-1 victory over Liverpool on Saturday night meant that they have won five and drawn two of their seven league games since Ange Postecoglou’s summer appointment.

An increased focus on attacking football has also brought about a marked improvement in their output, netting 17 times in the Premier League.

They have beaten Liverpool and Manchester United and drawn with rivals Arsenal, proving there is substance to their form.

Postecoglou’s side should be able to get the better of a Luton outfit who have lost five of their seven games since promotion.

The Hatters are doing a good job considering their resources and summer spending, but the gulf between these two teams should be evident.

Take Tottenham to overcome a one-goal deficit on the handicap and continue their strong run of form.

Luton v Tottenham Tip 1: Tottenham -1 @ 11/10 with bet365

Morris key to Hatters’ efforts

Luton have struggled to find the net this season but Carlton Morris has been their primary goal threat and that looks likely to be the case once again this weekend.

The striker is averaging 2.70 shots per 90 minutes and is fancied for at least three shots in this clash.

With three Premier League goals under his belt to boost his confidence, expect Morris to take plenty of attempts at goal in this match.

Luton v Tottenham Tip 2: Carlton Morris over 2.5 shots @ 5/4 with bet365

Kulusevski to find the net

Tottenham have picked up a number of injuries in forward areas, with Manor Solomon, Brennan Johnson and even potentially Heung-min Son missing out for this game.

As a result, Dejan Kulusevski’s position on the right side of the forward line looks well assured and he could find the net.

The Swede already has two Premier League goals this season and against a team who have conceded 14 times in seven matches, he may get plenty of joy.

Only three Spurs players have had more shots than Kulusevski’s 16 this season and he could turn one of those into a goal against the Hatters.

Luton v Tottenham Tip 3: Dejan Kulusevski to score at any time @ 11/4 with bet365