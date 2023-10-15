Liverpool W v Everton W Predictions and Betting Tips: 7/4 Goalscorer Fancied in WSL Clash

Our football betting expert offers up his Liverpool W v Everton W predictions and betting tips, with three above evens tips for this WSL matchup.

Liverpool have won their first two games of the new WSL campaign, including an unlikely success against a strong Arsenal side on the opening weekend.

However the Reds will want to get the better of rivals Everton, against whom they have a poor recent record, and take this Merseyside derby.

Liverpool W v Everton W Betting Tips

Liverpool Women to win and both teams to score @ 3/1 with bet365

Natasha Flint to score at any time @ 7/4 with bet365

Ceri Holland to be shown a card @ 12/5 with bet365

Hosts fancied for success in high-scoring clash

Everton could hardly have had a more contrasting first couple of WSL games than their rivals Liverpool, the Toffees have lost both and are sat third from bottom in the table.

They followed up a 2-1 to Brighton on the opening weekend with a 1-0 defeat to Leicester before falling 2-1 to Manchester City in the WSL Cup.

They are unbeaten in their last four meetings with Liverpool but the Reds have kicked on this summer, as proven by their 1-0 win over Arsenal in their first game of the campaign.

All six of Liverpool’s league wins last season came at home and they can continue their solid form in their own backyard with a derby success.

However, both teams have scored in five of Everton’s last six games and the same bet could well land in this matchup.

Liverpool W v Everton W Tip 1: Liverpool Women to win and both teams to score @ 3/1 with bet365

Flint key to Reds

Goals were somewhat of an issue for Liverpool last season as they scored just 24 in 22 games, but their new signing Natasha Flint has hit the ground running this term.

The forward has already scored in the league and netted in their 2-1 defeat to Leicester in the WSL Cup on Wednesday.

Flint netted seven times in 12 league appearances for Celtic last season and can continue her strong run of goalscoring form in this game.

Liverpool W v Everton W Tip 2: Natasha Flint to score at any time @ 7/4 with bet365

Holland to fall foul of referee

Liverpool’s Ceri Holland has a habit of attracting the attention of the referee. She led the Reds with six yellow cards last season, and she looks a fair price to gain another in what could be a feisty derby.

The 25-year-old has already picked up her first caution of the season as referees have brought a more strict approach into the new campaign.

Against rivals Everton, Reds midfielder Holland looks certain to be in the thick of the action and may well go into the book in this one.

Liverpool W v Everton W Tip 3: Ceri Holland to be shown a card @ 12/5 with bet365