Liverpool vs Union Saint-Gilloise Predictions and Betting tips: 15/4 Goalscorer in Europa League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Liverpool vs Union Saint-Gilloise predictions and betting tips ahead of their huge Europa League clash.

Liverpool will be hoping for a second Europa League win of the season, but may not have everything their own way against Belgian league leaders Union Saint-Gilloise. As the Reds striker Darwin Nunez could make a big impression on a rare start.

Liverpool vs Union Saint-Gilloise Betting Tips

Liverpool to win and both teams to score @ 6/4 with bet365

Darwin Nunez first goalscorer @ 15/4 with bet365

Cameron Puertas to have a shot on target @ 11/10 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Liverpool could be made to work hard

Liverpool have to put the disappointment of their defeat to Tottenham behind them on Thursday, but Union Saint-Gilloise could put up a strong fight.

The Belgians reached the Europa League quarter-finals in their competition debut last season and have netted in all of their seven away ties, so cannot be taken lightly, especially as they have won their last three league games.

Liverpool have kept one clean sheet in their last 11 matches and with Jurgen Klopp likely to shuffle the pack, it could be that the Reds win but still concede.

Liverpool vs Union Saint-Gilloise Tip 1: Liverpool to win & both teams to score @ 6/4 with bet365

Nunez can seize his opportunity

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is expected to make several changes to the team that lost their first game of the season at Spurs, but one has been forced upon him after Dutch striker Cody Gakpo suffered a serious knee injury.

That paves the way for Uruguayan Nunez and he should be at the forefront of Liverpool’s attacks against the Belgians.

Even though he has been mainly used as a substitute this season and has made just two league starts, Nunez is joint-second in the Reds shooting charts behind Mo Salah and scored two key goals in their win over Newcastle in August.

He should be hungry so take him to score the first goal of the game.

Liverpool vs Union Saint-Gilloise Tip 2: Darwin Nunez first goalscorer @ 15/4 with bet365

Expect Puertas to test the keeper

Union Saint-Gilloise have shown no signs of sitting back in their previous European adventures and they could test a Liverpool defence that has been breached in all but one of the Reds’ games this season.

Cameron Puertas could be expected to have a shot on target as the Swiss forward has had a remarkable 46 goal attempts in 12 matches.

Most have been wayward and he has not had a shot on target in his last four appearances but his statistics from the start of the season show he is not scared to have a go and is worth supporting to test the keeper at a generous 11/10.

Liverpool vs Union Saint-Gilloise Tip 3: Cameron Puertas to have a shot on target @ 11/10 with bet365