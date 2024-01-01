Our football betting expert offers up his three best Liverpool vs Newcastle betting tips and predictions ahead of their huge Premier League clash.

Liverpool handed Newcastle their first home defeat of the season earlier in this campaign and now the Magpies head to Anfield off the back of their loss to Nottingham Forest at St James’ Park.

The visitors are ravaged by injuries and look set to struggle against the title-chasing Reds.

Liverpool vs Newcastle Betting Tips

Reds to claim a comfortable win

Newcastle head into this contest with as many as nine absentees, including some key players. The Magpies do have enough depth to name a strong starting 11, but the busy Christmas period looks to have run their remaining players ragged.

That was clear in their collapse against Forest, going from 1-0 up to a 3-1 defeat at home to a struggling side. Eddie Howe’s side are without home advantage for their opening game of 2024, heading to a Liverpool side who have won seven of their nine home matches this term in the league.

Newcastle have lost four straight away trips in the league and they have tasted success just twice on the road in all competitions. Before their 1-0 loss to Luton at Kenilworth Road they were beaten 4-1 at Spurs, 3-0 at Everton and 2-0 at Bournemouth in the top flight. Back the Reds to follow suit with a handsome margin of victory.

Jota return boosts hosts

While Newcastle are struggling with injuries, Liverpool are welcoming players back. Diogo Jota came off the bench at Burnley to score after being sidelined for over a month. With Mohamed Salah’s upcoming trip to the Africa Cup of Nations on the horizon, having Jota back is huge for the hosts.

Jota can pick up where he left off by hurting a Newcastle defence which looks incredibly vulnerable at the minute. The Magpies have shipped 11 goals across their last five league games and Jota has scored in three of his last five appearances for Liverpool.

Hosts to take charge early on

Another way to get behind a comfortable home win is to back the Reds to lead at the end of each half. The hosts need a response after consecutive draws at home in the league and they average over a goal per first-half at Anfield in the Premier League this term.

Newcastle have trailed at the break in five of their nine league trips and considering the state of the two sides, Liverpool should have more in the tank. They can get out in front against this Newcastle side and the visitors look unlikely to fight back, so 6/5 on Liverpool to lead at half-time and full-time appeals.

