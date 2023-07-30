Our football betting expert offers his best Liverpool vs Leicester predictions and betting tips for their pre-season showdown in Singapore.

Liverpool have made the long haul out to the Far East to take on Leicester at the National Stadium in Singapore.

The Reds have flown out following a 4-4 draw with Greuther Furth while Leicester have at least already acclimatised, overcoming Thai side Port 1-0 on Wednesday.

No longer Premier League rivals, Jurgen Klopp will want to take a look at many of his squad in this match against a Foxes team undergoing a major overhaul since relegation in May.

Liverpool vs Leicester Betting Tips

Odds courtesy of bet365, correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Liverpool vs Leicester Draw @ 3/1 with bet365

T Alexander-Arnold to score first e-w @ 16/1 with bet365

Over 2.5 goals @ 4/6 with bet365

Leicester looking to out-fox Klopp’s new arrivals

Liverpool’s crazy 4-4 final-day shootout at Southampton a few weeks ago doesn’t look to have been a one-off judging by the Reds’ summer antics.

After a well-earned break Klopp’s side returned to action in Germany and have been involved in another pair of high-scoring belters, beating Karlsruhe 4-2 before being held to another 4-4 draw by Greuther Furth.

All their attacking working parts look to be in good order with Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo all among the goals in Germany but clearly there are still questions to answer defensively, as was the case last season.

That ought to encourage Leicester to believe they can test out Alisson, Caoimhin Kelleher or whoever Klopp pops between the sticks (he has taken four keepers).

Of course,, the Foxes have seen the back of two of their prized attacking gems, James Maddison and Harvey Barnes, who have been sold. Jamie Vardy could also miss out having picked up a knock.

Leicester will have adjusted to the conditions and it’s quite possible that Liverpool will get involved in another game that is far too open but ends all-square.

Liverpool vs Leicester Bet 1: Draw @ 3/1 with bet365

Forward-looking Trent even more of a threat in new set-up

Klopp will doubtless field most of his strikers during the Leicester game, although with an eye on next Wednesday’s bill-topping duel with Bayern Munich at the same venue.

And most of them found the net in the two matches in Germany, giving Klopp a real selection headache - and a good one at that - as the new Premier League season approaches.

One of the interesting selections over the last two matches has been Trent Alexander-Arnold playing in midfield, maybe a necessity with Fabinho and Jordan Henderson gone, but it was being touted and trialled last season.

Alexander-Arnold will always be a goal threat from wherever he plays given his desire to get forward down the right flank and his ability with the dead-ball.

But playing centrally further upfield he can unload some shots and if you are looking for a value first-goalscorer bet from the Reds’ ranks, then the versatile Englishman at 16/1 is eye-catching.

Liverpool vs Leicester Bet 2: T Alexander-Arnold to score first e-w @ 16/1 with bet365

Get set for a goal feast

The signs from Liverpool’s summer outings are that they are going to be entertaining to watch again, and betting over the goals could well become a routine weekend event.

This may only be a friendly but it’s hard to believe that Liverpool and Leicester won’t light up the National Stadium.

Salah, Nunez and Jota have already hit the ground running, while Kelechi Iheanacho and Patson Daka will ask questions of a Reds defence which is misbehaving badly. Therefore back plenty of goals to be scored.

Liverpool vs Leicester Bet 3: Over 2.5 goals @ 13/8 with bet365