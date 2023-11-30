Liverpool vs LASK Predictions and Betting Tips: Reds to make light work of Linz

Our football betting expert offers his Liverpool vs LASK predictions and betting tips as the sides meet at Anfield in the Europa League.

Liverpool missed the chance to qualify from Europa League Group E on Matchday Four with a surprise loss at Toulouse but the Reds are unlikely to slip up back on home soil at Anfield.

They face LASK Linz this week, who they beat 3-1 in Austria on Matchday One and who have lost both of their away fixtures in this competition's group stage so far.

Liverpool vs LASK Betting Tips

There could be a sense of awe from the Austrians when they take to the field at Anfield, and the starstruck visitors could quickly find themselves on the back foot on Merseyside.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is likely to shuffle his pack with a busy winter period on the horizon but the Reds should still take care of business with the minimum of fuss, and several of his back-up squad could take their chance to shine at Anfield on Thursday.

Goals could flow at Anfield

Liverpool have one foot in the Europa League knockout stage and they can seal their qualification with a comfortable win on Thursday.

The Reds have won all nine home matches this season and there have been plenty of goals for the Kop to cheer home too, with two or more scored in 15 of their past 20 matches.

It was 3-1 when these two met in Linz on Matchday One and Liverpool have been involved in plenty of high-scoring encounters this season.

Klopp's side have scored an average of 2.4 goals per game in their last 20 outings, while 3.45 goals per game have been plundered in that sequence so expect the net to be bulging at Anfield this week.

Liverpool are unbeaten in six matches and, although a second-string line-up can be expected in red this week, a comfortable home win looks likely.

Three the magic number for Liverpool

Liverpool have scored exactly three goals in eight of their 18 matches this season and that figure can be matched at the very least this week despite a number of changes to the starting line-up of the home side.

The supporting cast will be keen to make their mark with a heavy schedule on the horizon and there is still an abundance of quality in the back-up ranks at Anfield.

However, keeping the opposition out hasn't been easy for Klopp's side who have kept just one clean sheet in the Europa League this season and they have conceded in four of their last five in all competitions. LASK have found the net in three of their four group-stage games so there may be scope for a consolation goal on Thursday.

It's a decent price for a 3-1 home win and that looks a good bet.

Dutch of class from Gakpo

Cody Gakpo scored 27 goals last season and he has bagged five in 17 for club and country this time around, netting at some particularly crucial times for the Reds already.

With Diogo Jota out injured, Gakpo is almost certain to start against LASK and he could make the most of his opportunity as he continues to work his way back to fitness and into Klopp's thinking after a period on the sidelines through injury.

Liverpool should create plenty of chances on Thursday and the Dutchman could help himself to at least a couple of goals at Anfield.

