Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Predictions and Betting Tips: Liverpool can move on from Euro blow

Our football betting expert offers his Liverpool vs Crystal Palace predictions and betting tips ahead of Sunday’s Premier League showdown.

Liverpool’s Europa League hopes were left in tatters on Thursday as they went down 3-0 in the first leg of their Europa League tie with Atalanta, but they have a chance to respond as they refocus on their Premier League title challenge at home to Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Liverpool win & BTTS @ 8/5 with bet365

Mohamed Salah over 3.5 shots @ 5/6 with bet365

Will Hughes to be booked @ 11/5 with bet365

Expect a response from Liverpool

Liverpool suffered a first home defeat of the season in any competition on Thursday as they were stunned by Atalanta in the Europa League, but they can get back to winning ways this weekend as they chase domestic glory.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have won 13 of their 16 home league games and the outgoing manager will revert back to his best XI this weekend after resting a few big names in midweek.

Palace look there for the taking as they are winless in five overall and they have gone 11 games without a victory on their travels, but the visitors can at least score a consolation goal.

The Eagles have scored in nine of those 11 trips and Liverpool have gone five games without a clean sheet at Anfield across all competitions.

Palace also scored in the reverse fixture, a 2-1 loss, and have scored in defeats to Manchester City, Spurs and Aston Villa this season, so a home win with goals at both ends appeals.

Multiple attempts likely for Salah

Mohamed Salah came off the bench for Liverpool on Thursday, but will come back into the starting XI when the Eagles visit.

Salah had three attempts against Atalanta despite only playing in the second half and he can go at least one better by having four or more against Palace.

Liverpool’s attacking talisman averages 3.6 attempts per-game in the Premier League for the season, but has upped his workrate in that regard of late, having six attempts in the draw with Manchester United last weekend and an incredible 12 in the recent win over Brighton.

Salah has had at least four attempts in five of his last eight league starts, so the 5/6 on offer for him to have over 3.5 against Palace looks a strong play and is the standout pick of these three tips.

Hughes a card candidate

The Palace defence and midfield should be in for a busy afternoon on Sunday and that could lead to a few cards being dished out for the visitors.

Midfielder Will Hughes offers a bit of value in the to be booked market and he could well end up in the referee’s notebook.

Hughes has a fairly modest four yellow cards in 24 Premier League appearances, but one of those has come in his last three games.

The 28-year-old has also committed at least two fouls in five of his last eight Premier League appearances, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him pick up a card.

