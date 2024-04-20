Leicester vs West Brom Predictions and Betting Tips: Baggies to earn huge result in play-off race

Our football betting expert offers his Leicester vs West Brom predictions and betting tips ahead of their Championship clash on Saturday at 12:30.

The Foxes are in a four-way battle for the top two spots in the Championship, while the Baggies are fifth in the standings and have a seven-point buffer to seventh-placed Hull.

Leicester vs West Brom Betting Tips

Draw or West Brom - Double Chance @ 11/8 with bet365

Over 2.5 goals & both teams to score @ 5/4 with bet365

John Swift to have over 0.5 shots on target @ 9/4 with bet365

Baggies set for positive result

After suffering back-to-back 1-0 defeats to Millwall and Plymouth, Leicester are feeling the pressure of securing an instant return to the Premier League and another slip up could be coming their way on Saturday.

Visitors West Brom lost 1-0 at home to Sunderland last time out, bringing an end to their 10-game unbeaten streak, but Carlos Corberan knows a quick response is needed with a top-six finish not entirely secured yet.

The Baggies will be hopeful of getting a positive result at the King Power, given the fact they are unbeaten in their last seven away assignments and last lost on the road at Norwich at the end of January.

West Brom have drawn five times during this away streak, and with Leicester winning 15 of their 20 home Championship fixtures, the prudent play looks to be backing the visitors in the double chance market.

Leicester vs West Brom Tip 1: Draw or West Brom - Double Chance @ 11/8 with bet365

Goals expected in entertaining affair

Leicester boast the third-best attack in the division, netting 79 times in the Championship this term, while they have failed to score in just one of their 21 home fixtures in all competitions this season.

West Brom have also been potent in the final third, scoring 66 goals and netting in 18 of their 22 away assignments in all competitions.

Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals has landed in five of Leicester's last six outings, while the same bet has landed in four of the Baggies' last seven away matches, so it could be worth backing the same selection at the King Power.

Leicester vs West Brom Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals & both teams to score @ 5/4 with bet365

Bank on Swift to hit the target

John Swift has been a driving force for West Brom this season and along with his creativity in midfield, he has also provided a threat in front of goal.

The 28-year-old has bagged nine goals in 34 Championship appearances this term, last netting in the 2-0 victory over Rotherham two games ago, and he is second in his club's scoring charts in the league.

While he may be able to get on the scoresheet again, the better play is for Swift to have at least one shot on target. He has had 10 attempts on target from 38 efforts and can test the Foxes’ goalkeeper on Saturday.

Leicester vs West Brom Tip 3: John Swift to have over 0.5 shots on target @ 9/4 with bet365