Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid Predictions and Betting Tips: Hosts’ hotshot to shine in Champions League

Our football betting expert offers his Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid predictions and betting tips ahead of their Champions League round-of-16 clash.

This will be the first time that these two European giants have faced each other in a competitive fixture since the Super Cup in 2010 - with goals from Jose Antonio Reyes and Sergio Aguero securing a 2-0 victory for Atleti. However, the Spanish side may struggle to get the better of Inter this time around, with the Italians flying high in Serie A.

Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Inter can claim first-leg advantage

The Nerazzurri have had a season to remember in Serie A so far with Simone Inzaghi’s side sitting comfortably at the top of the table, nine points clear of nearest challengers Juventus and with a game in hand over the Old Lady, as well as city rivals AC Milan in third.

Inter’s exploits in Europe have also been commendable, if not quite so dominant, having avoided defeat in Group D, although they did finish second behind Real Sociedad on goal difference.

Atleti might otherwise be classed as favourites going into this tie given that they topped Group E with 14 points from a possible 18, but their recent form will be a cause for concern for both Diego Simeone and their supporters.

The capital club have won just two of their last five games in all competitions and were beaten 1-0 by La Liga strugglers Sevilla in their last away game - their sixth league defeat of the season, which have all come on the road.

With Inter on an eight-game winning streak in all competitions, the Italians should be able to claim victory and take an important advantage into the second leg

No stopping magic Martinez

While Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann scored five apiece in the group stages for Atleti, Inter spread their eight goals around the squad with six different players finding the back of the net.

The two players that bagged twice in Group D for the Nerazzurri were Alexis Sanchez and Lautaro Martinez, and the latter has led the line superbly this season, way ahead of the pack in the Serie A goalscoring charts with 20 goals.

The Argentine has bagged six goals in his last eight games and is well worth considering at odds against to find the net on Tuesday as he has been the focal point of attack for Inter all season.

Saul to fall foul of referee

This has the potential to be a fiery encounter at the Giuseppe Meazza, with both sides historically known to rarely shy away from confrontation.

Atletico have been no strangers to referees this season, picking up 56 yellow cards in La Liga, with midfielder Saul Niguez having been given six of those.

The 29-year old has been given four yellow cards in his last five league appearances, and with his side expected to be under pressure, he may well find himself firmly in the scope of the match officials once again.

