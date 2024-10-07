The story of Antoine Griezmann’s remarkable career with the French national football team is one of commitment, adaptability, and distinction.

With his recent retirement, the profound impact on France’s team dynamics cannot be overstated as they prepare for their upcoming matches against Israel and Belgium in the Nations League.

The absence of Atletico Madrid’s attacking midfielder is both an end and a beginning—a comprehensive testament to his unmatched influence and a looming question on how France will navigate the future without one of their greatest-ever players.

A Pillar of French Success

Antoine Griezmann may not have always held the spotlight players like Kylian Mbappé occupy, but his contributions have been indispensable.

A consistent performer in major tournaments, Griezmann has been a tactical chameleon—whether as a forward or deeply embedded in the midfield, his presence has been a stabilising force.

With 137 caps, he became an indispensable pillar of the team, contributing to an extraordinary 91 victories. Only Lilian Thuram (93) has won more games for France than Griezmann.

He consistently played from August 2017 to November 2023, marking a record of 84 consecutive appearances. It was not by chance that Griezmann's first missed game ended in a 2-0 defeat for Didier Deschamps' side against Germany in a friendly this March.

With 44 goals, Griezmann's knack for finding the net saw him become France's third-highest scorer, surpassing greats like Michel Platini. His creative engine further enabled 30 assists, often linking seamlessly with Olivier Giroud to whom he provided five assists during his career.

In major tournaments, Griezmann's influence was unparalleled, featuring in 36 World Cup and European Championship finals, scoring 11 times.

Griezmann’s career spans pivotal moments—the 2018 World Cup triumph, the Euro 2016 run to the final, where he was both the top goalscorer (6 goals) and the tournament's best player, and a significant role in multiple other competitions.

He became a versatile tactician for Didier Deschamps, shifting seamlessly from a forward role to a deeper playmaker position during the 2022 World Cup, showcasing his ability to adapt and elevate his team’s play regardless of circumstance or competition.

Beyond the statistics, his playmaking vision, versatility, and tactical discipline—were the cornerstones for Didier Deschamps’ strategies. His defensive work rate and knack for delivering during crucial moments were qualities that statistics alone might not capture, yet they significantly contributed to France's momentum in matches.

A squad lacking goals?

Now that Griezmann has retired, France must adjust their approach. The immediate concern for Les Bleus is twofold: leadership and tactical adaptability. Didier Deschamps faces the daunting challenge of integrating young, promising talents into a cohesive unit capable of maintaining France’s competitive edge. This necessity comes at a critical time for leadership, with vice-captain Griezmann absent and captain Kylian Mbappé recently sidelined due to injury.

The upcoming matches will be a vital test of Deschamps' squad's resilience, as they need to make up for the intangible qualities Griezmann brought to the team. His capacity to control the game's rhythm, deliver crucial assists, and score pivotal goals has created a legacy that demands astute strategic adjustments.

Currently, the French squad lacks a player in double figures in terms of goals with the national side, as both Ousmane Dembélé and Randal Kolo Muani have scored only six times.

Players like Christopher Nkunku, who is enjoying a good season at Chelsea with seven goals so far but is yet to score with France, now have the opportunity to shine on the international stage.

A major component of France’s tactical shift will involve redefining the midfield and attacking frameworks. The integration of players such as Michael Olise and Manu Koné reflects Deschamps’ investment in building a team for the future, nurturing versatile players capable of executing diverse tactical setups.

The matches against Israel and Belgium will be crucial in assessing not just the tactical setup, but the collective psychological resilience of this French team. The challenge lies in finding a balance—maintaining Deschamps' pragmatic, results-focused approach, while embracing innovations that exploit the dynamic talents within their ranks.