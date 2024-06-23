England manager Gareth Southgate looks increasingly like to leave this summer, with our expert backing England U21 boss Lee Carsley to take over.

Southgate has stated himself that he’s likely to leave his role as Three Lions boss if England don’t win Euro 2024, with rumours now rife as to who’s set to replace him.

The likes of Eddie Howe, Graham Potter and Mauricio Pochettino have all been touted as possible replacements, however it’s current England U21 boss Lee Carlsey who were backing to succeed Southgate when the time comes.

Odds to Replace Gareth Southgate as England Manager

Odds courtesy of Sky Bet. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Manager Odds Graham Potter 5/2 Eddie Howe 4/1 Mauricio Pochettino 8/1 Pep Guardiola 11/1 Lee Carlsey 11/1

Three Lions could follow suit from Southgate appointment

Gareth Southgate’s appointment came as a surprise back in 2016 following Sam Allardyce’s dismissal, with England promoting from within for the first time in years by appointing the former Middlesbrough boss as manager.

The appointment has proved to be a success despite England failing to win a trophy since his appointment, reaching a World Cup semi-final and a European Championship final, as well as a third-placed Nations League finish, during his tenure.

Given this, England should look to promote from within once again, with Carsley being the perfect candidate for this given he’s the current U21 manager.

He’s shown what it takes to succeed at youth international level, with a step-up to the England manager’s job the next logical step for the former Everton man.

Carlsey Catching the Eye with U21 Title

Lee Carlsey’s England U21’s made history last summer as they became the first England side since 1984 to win the U21’s Euros.

His Three Lions side ended up winning the tournament without conceding a goal, beating sides like Portugal, Spain and Germany in the process.

Carsley showed during this run that he not only knows how to manage a tournament team, but to win with one as well, with England being fully deserving of their title come the end of the season.

This experience will prove vital should Carlsey become England manager, as he’s already shown he’s capable of guiding an international team to a title, albeit at youth level.

Familiar Faces Favour Carsley

During his time as England U21 boss, Carlsey has worked with a number of high-profile youngsters, showing he has what it takes to help develop them and reach their potential.

Three members of England’s preliminary Euro 2024 squad played under him at U21 Euro 2023, with these being Cole Palmer, Anthony Gordon and Jarrad Branthwaite.

That squad also contained the likes of Levi Colwill, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot and James Trafford, all players who have since played for England or are shoe-ins to do so in the near future.

Given this, it makes sense to appoint Carlsey given he’ll have already worked with a number of the bright English youngster coming through, some of which have already made the jump up to full international level following this.