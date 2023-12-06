Fulham vs Nottingham Forest Predictions and Betting Tips: Two Players Backed in Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Fulham vs Nottingham Forest predictions and betting tips ahead of their clash this Wednesday at 19:30.

Fulham have, seemingly, lost their way this season, currently sitting in 14th, and a far cry from their 10th-placed efforts of last season. This could change for the better as they prepare to welcome Nottingham Forest to Craven Cottage.

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Fulham to Win

Alex Iwobi 0.5+ Shots on Target

Anthony Elanga 0.5+ Shots on Target

Cottagers are comfortable against those below them

Fulham haven’t been as impressive as yesteryear, yet they have made their bread and butter this year by beating sides below them in the table.

This has included three of their four wins coming against the likes of Everton, Sheffield United and Luton.

Whilst Forest may only be one place, and two points, behind them the same should hold true. Especially when you take into account the Tricky Tree's troubles on the road.

Forest haven’t won on the travels since the start of September, and have lost five of their seven away matches so far, with just one win and draw in other two.

Fulham have won four of the last five contests between these two sides and should feel comfortable in doing so once more, with the Cottage faithful at their back.

Fulham to Win

Iwobi’s return to form

Alex Iwobi had become an integral part of Everton’s bids to stave off relegation, leaving many confused by his move to Fulham, with the Merseyside club apparently no longer in need of his services.

Nevertheless, he has hit the ground running starting eight of Fulham’s twelve games so far, including the last six on the bounce.

With this, he has brought some considerable attacking threat, such that this came to fruition against Wolves two weeks ago, as he got his first goal for his new club.

This hasn’t been for a lack of trying either, as the Nigerian international is averaging 0.8 shots on target per game.

Buoyed by bagging a goal, and against the often lacklustre defence of Forest, Iwobi will look to press on to try to add to his tally for the season, and at just above evens looks great value for this.

Alex Iwobi 0.5+ Shots on Target

Elanga’s excellence in front of goal

Anthony Elanga is another who will be looking to target the opposition's goal, as he bids to keep his side in the game, one they look likely to struggle in.

He has been averaging 1.1 shots on target per game, forcing keepers to remain on their toes when he is in front of goal.

An injury to Taiwo Awoniyi is also likely to encourage him to take up more of an attacking role, something he has relished recently, bagging two in his last three.

This will only act to embolden the Swedish international in front of the goal and bring with it more attempts for the Fulham keeper to deal with.

Anthony Elanga 0.5+ Shots on Target