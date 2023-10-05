Freiburg vs West Ham Predictions and Betting Tips: 5/2 goalscorer tip for Europa League clash

Our football betting expert offers his Freiburg vs West Ham predictions and betting tips as the teams meet in matchday two of the Europa League.

Freiburg and West Ham both picked up opening victories in Group A, beating Olympiakos and TSC respectively, and this promises to be a fascinating contest at Europa-Park Stadion.

Freiburg vs West Ham Betting Tips

West Ham to win and both teams to score

Mohammed Kudus to score at any time

James Ward-Prowse to have over 0.5 assists

Hammers to claim the spoils

West Ham have made a solid start to the season and they arrive in Germany looking to extend their winning streak across all competitions to three matches, having beaten Lincoln City 1-0 in the EFL Cup and then Sheffield United 2-0 in the Premier League.

The Hammers struggled on the road last season, winning just three of their 19 league matches to finish with the fourth-worst record, but they have impressed on their travels this term and have lost just one of their five away assignments.

David Moyes's side have scored in each of those away matches and they stuck three past Brighton in the 3-1 triumph at the Amex Stadium.

However, there are still defensive doubts about the team and they are yet to keep a clean sheet in a league match on the road from four attempts this season.

Those doubts at the back should give Freiburg hope they can at least get on the scoresheet, something they have achieved in all three home games in this campaign.

Freiburg vs West Ham Tip 1: West Ham to win and both teams to score @ 7/2 with bet365

Kudus to prove his worth

Mohammed Kudus was handed his first start for West Ham in the opening Europa League victory over TSC and he grabbed that opportunity with both hands, scoring twice in the 3-1 triumph.

The Ghana international had five attempts in that victory and it looks likely he will be given another starting opportunity having been used sparingly in the Premier League.

Kudus also notched a hat-trick in the Europa League playoff round for Ajax before making the switch to the London Stadium, further highlighting his liking for this competition.

Freiburg vs West Ham Tip 2: Mohammed Kudus to score at any time @ 5/2 with bet365

JWP to work his magic

James Ward-Prowse has settled into his new surroundings seamlessly since joining from Southampton in the summer and he has already established himself as a first-team regular.

The 28-year-old England international has enjoyed a fast start to the season, scoring two goals and registering three assists from only six league appearances.

Ward-Prowse also provided two assists in the European win over Backa Topola and it would be no surprise to see him add to that tally in Germany.

Freiburg vs West Ham Tip 3: James Ward-Prowse to have over 0.5 assists @ 7/2 with bet365