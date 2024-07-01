Our football betting expert offers his three best France vs Belgium predictions and betting tips for their Euro 2024 last-16 clash this afternoon.

These two European giants have struggled to hit top gear in Germany and a cagey contest looks likely in Dusseldorf.

Both nations have scored just two goals in three matches at Euro 2024, with France even failing to score from open play.

Les Bleus are warm favourites to win this contest, but they may need to take a patient approach at the Merker Spiel-Arena on Monday.

France vs Belgium Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Draw-France double result @ 15/4 with bet365

France to win 1-0 @ 5/1 with bet365

Over 3.5 Belgium shots on target @ 10/11 with bet365

Patient French can prevail

France have been pushed out to fourth favourites to win the European Championship following three unimpressive displays and even less is expected of Belgium, who have failed to make the most of their talents at a major finals once again.

Both teams limped into the knockout stage as runners-up in their respective groups and they now find themselves in the tougher side of the draw.

Goals have flowed in recent meetings between these two, but a nervy, tight contest looks more likely this time around.

Each side has looked fairly solid and both have kept two clean sheets on their way to this stage and defences could come to the fore once again. Backing the tie to be all-square at half time with France nicking the victory looks a good way to go.

Les Bleus possess the greater more reliable firepower in attack and they look a better bet to progress than the misfiring Belgians.

France vs Belgium Tip 1: Draw-France double result @ 15/4 with bet365

Les Bleus to edge into last eight

One goal may be all it takes to settle this contest and France look the more reliable option to score it.

Superstar striker Kylian Mbappe is still coming to terms with his broken nose, while Antoine Griezmann was stood down for the draw with Poland, but both should be better for the extra preparation time, while Ousmane Dembele and Marcus Thuram have looked dangerous when on the attack.

On the flip side, Belgium have struggled to convince and despite creating a decent number of opportunities, their failure to convert chances is letting them down.

It may take a moment of magic to settle this contest and France look the better suited to provide such a telling contribution.

France vs Belgium Tip 2: France to win 1-0 @ 5/1 with bet365

Lack of cutting edge costing Belgium

Belgium are averaging six shots on target per game at Euro 2024, so backing them to have at least four pops at goal on Monday looks another solid wager.

The fact that they have converted just two of their 18 shots on goal highlights where their issues lie and whether they can overcome those failings remains to be seen.

A cagey contest is expected, but there is still faith in Belgium managing at least four shots on goal, with France conceding over three shots on goal in all of their opening three encounters.

France vs Belgium Tip 3: Over 3.5 Belgium shots on target @ 10/11 with bet365