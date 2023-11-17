Finland vs Northern Ireland Predictions and Betting Tips: 7/5 Goalscorer fancied for Euro 2024 Qualifier

Our football betting expert offers his Finland vs Northern Ireland predictions and betting tips ahead of their Euro 2024 qualifier in Helsinki.

Northern Ireland have had a poor qualifying campaign for Euro 2024, losing six of their eight matches, and they will be hoping to salvage something from it when they visit Finland on Friday.

Finland vs Northern Ireland Betting Tips

Finland to win and under 3.5 goals @ 13/10 with bet365

Teemu Pukki to score at any time @ 7/5 with bet365

George Saville to be shown a card @ 12/5 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

The hosts are out of the running to qualify automatically but are already in the play-offs thanks to their Nations League performance and will want to get back to winning ways here after three defeats on the bounce.

Hosts to edge cagey clash

Northern Ireland have only picked up two wins over minnows San Marino in this Euro 2024 qualification campaign, and a lack of goals has been a major issue.

Michael O’Neill came back as manager looking to turn around this side but has struggled to do so, having scored just six times in eight qualifiers.

They were beaten 1-0 by Finland in the reverse fixture, part of a four-game winning streak for the Huuhkajat.

Northern Ireland will be without the likes of Jonny Evans, Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Shea Charles through injury and suspension which is a big blow to the Green and White Army.

There have been fewer than three goals in six of Northern Ireland's eight qualifiers so don’t expect a high-scoring affair.

However, with home advantage and given the injury issues for the visitors, Finland should be able to grind out the victory.

Finland v Northern Ireland Tip 1: Finland to win and under 3.5 goals @ 13/10 with bet365

Pukki value to net

Teemu Pukki has had a strong first season in the MLS, netting 10 times in 14 games for Minnesota United.

He is also Finland’s top scorer with 38 goals and is fancied to extend that record against Northern Ireland.

The 33-year-old has scored goals consistently at every level that he has played at and going up against a Northern Ireland side without some of their best defenders, he can find the net once more.

Finland v Northern Ireland Tip 2: Teemu Pukki to score at any time @ 7/5 with bet365

Saville to fall foul of referee

George Saville has been booked three times for Millwall this season in just six starts and is fancied to attract the attention of the referee in this clash.

The midfielder is yet to be booked for his country in these Euro 2024 qualifiers but it seems a matter of time given his disciplinary record for his club side.

Finland v Northern Ireland Tip 3: George Saville to be shown a card @ 12/5 with bet365