Spurs are current favourites to beat Arsenal to the transfer of Ebere Eze, with our expert completely on board with this as the race for him hots up.

The Crystal Palace midfielder has impressed fans and the media alike since his move to Selhurst Park from QPR in the summer of 2020, with it now seeming as if he’ll be on the move once more in the near future.

Reports have suggested that Palace will want at least £60M for the 25-year-old, with Spurs the bookies favourites to sign him, a result that’s bang on according to our expert.

Ebere Eze Next Club Odds

Eze Next Club Odds Spurs 1/1 Arsenal 5/1 Chelsea 10/1 Liverpool 12/1

Easy Fit for Ebere

Eze has made a name for himself as a maverick during his career thus far, with the England international showing he’s capable of playing across the midfield and attack whilst with Palace and QPR.

This would fit well with Spurs, who have less options across the wide midfield areas than the Gunners, with Eze’s playstyle set to make him a hit amongst Lilywhites fans.

Spurs have always warmed to maverick players, whether this be Paul Gascoigne, David Ginola or James Maddison, with Eze perfectly fitting the bill.

He’s capable of playing either wide left, wide right or in the middle, versatility that’ll make him a great fit for Spurs, with Ange Postecoglu seemingly favouring these types of players given the amount of game time the likes of Maddison and Richarlison are given.

Playing Time Crucial for Palace Man

One of the main reasons Eze has been able to work his way into the current England set-up is the fact he’s been able to get consistent playing time with Palace when not injured.

He’s managed at least 2000 minutes in three of the last four seasons in the Premier League, with two of these campaigns seeing him attain over 2,500 minutes.

Eze is much more likely to get similar playing time at Spurs than Arsenal given the players the Gunners have, with all of Havertz, Odegaard, Viera, Saka and Trossard able to play the positions that the England man does.

This isn’t the case for Spurs, who only really have the likes of Maddison, Bentancur and Lo Celso who could do a similar job to Eze in their squad.

If he wants to keep his current place in the England squad, Eze will need to maintain the playing time’s he’s getting now, something that’s much more a given at Spurs as opposed to their local rivals.

Gunners Going for Other Targets

Arsenal have recently spent a fair amount to bolster their attacking and midfield options recently, with the Gunners signing all of Havertz, Odegaard, Rice, Jorinho, Partey and Trossard, all players who play in positions that Eze can occupy.

Given this, Arsenal may not seem it worthwhile to pursue Eze given the options they already have, and will most likely target an out-and-out no.9 and defensive options this summer.

This further opens the door for Spurs to sign Eze, with Arsenal looking as if they’ll be turning their attentions to other targets this summer window.