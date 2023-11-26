Everton v Man Utd Predictions and Betting Tips: 11/5 Goalscorer fancied for Premier League clash

Our football betting expert offers his Everton v Manchester United predictions and betting tips ahead of their Premier League clash at Goodison Park.

There is likely to be a fervent atmosphere at Goodison Park on Sunday as Everton host Manchester United in their first game since receiving a ten-point deduction from the Premier League.

Sean Dyche is the perfect manager to channel that energy to his players and it will not be a clash that the Red Devils have been relishing, particularly given their injury issues.

Everton v Man Utd Betting Tips

Everton to win @ 17/10 with bet365

Dominic Calvert-Lewin to score at any time @ 11/5 with bet365

Jarrad Branthwaite to be shown a card @ 9/4 with bet365

Home atmosphere could be key

The Premier League’s decision to dock Everton ten points has been a controversial one but it could galvanise the home crowd in this game against United.

The Toffees have been in decent form recently, winning six of their last nine games in all competitions, and they could extend that run against a visiting side that have been plagued by injuries.

Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez and Andre Onana are among those expected to miss this matchup, while Rasmus Hojlund is doubtful.

The Red Devils have also lost three of their last five games in all competitions and are struggling to replicate the form of their fourth-placed finish from last term.

With the Goodison Park crowd expected to cheer their heroes on with the air of a siege mentality, take the relatively injury-free hosts to pick up all three points.

Calvert-Lewin to find the net

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is finally putting together a spell of full fitness and he looks key to Everton’s chances in this one.

The England striker has three goals in seven starts this term and his physicality and aerial ability will make him a nightmare for United’s makeshift defence.

Take Calvert-Lewin to get on the scoresheet in this one.

Branthwaite to attract referee's attention

Issues in central defence have plagued Everton in recent years but they may have found a permanent solution from inside the club with Jarrad Branthwaite impressing this season.

However, one side to the youngster’s game that he may need to improve is his disciplinary record.

The 21-year-old has been booked four times in ten Premier League games and looks a prime candidate for a card in this clash.

