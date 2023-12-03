Eastleigh vs Reading Predictions and Betting Tips: Non-League Side Backed in FA Cup Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Eastleigh vs Reading predictions and betting tips, as the two sides meet in the second round of the FA Cup.

The FA Cup second round is upon us, and before the Championship and Premier League side make their entrance we have a host of games featuring league and non-league opponents alike. One such of these seeing Eastleigh welcome Reading to the Silverlake Stadium.

Eastleigh vs Reading Betting Tips

Double Chance - Eastleigh or Draw @10/11 with bet365

Over 2.5 Goals @4/6 with bet365

Over 10 Corners @1/1 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Just one league separates these two sides as Reading find themselves down the bottom of League One and Eastleigh hails from the National League. One can find this game on ITV this Sunday at 13:30.

Spitfires taking down a big prize

Reading has by all accounts been truly dismal this season, and they could well have their woes added to here, yet they may not mind this too much as they choose to focus on the league.

Eastleigh have won six of their eleven home games this season and may be able to add the Royals to this list, lest even hold them to a draw inside 90 minutes.

The last time these two met, sawn the Spitfires emerged victorious 2-1, and whilst this was a friendly, they will take any previous form they can get.

Only aided by the fact that Reading have lost a whopping eight of their last nine away matches, only claiming one win, as they seem incapable of performing away from home.

The Royals also may not place too much stock in the game, choosing instead to focus on their League efforts, instead of having to waste efforts of a cup, having already exited the EFL Cup as well.

Eastleigh could come away victorious, but short of this it is unlikely Reading can get the win, and with the double chance the draw is also covered.

Eastleigh vs Reading Tip 1: Double Chance - Eastleigh or Draw @10/11 with bet365

Peppering of Goals at Silverlake

Expect goals to be a major feature of the game, as they so often are when there are major disparities between sides.

Eastleigh sees the over 2.5 line hit in 82% of their home games, whilst Reading sees this in 78% of their away matches, combining into a handy-looking meeting.

Neither side has kept a clean sheet in at least eight matches either which, if this holds, gets us two-thirds of the way there for the over 2.5 line.

Eastleigh vs Reading Tip 2: Over 2.5 Goals @4/6 with bet365

Royals contributing in a meaningful way

As is so often the case when sides from different leagues meet, even should the lower-ranked one emerge victorious, the corner rate is driven up by the other as the keeper and defenders put themselves on the line.

This should be the same for Reading who will likely dominate the possession and attacking zones, bringing with it a host or corners for them.

Of course, any corners that the Spitfires can take flight from will add to the line, but look for the Royals to have a major hand in this over-10 line being hit.

The disparities should only beget corners, bringing the over 10 firmly into play.

Eastleigh vs Reading Tip 3: Over 10 Corners @1/1 with bet365