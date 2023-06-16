Our expert offers up his best Denmark vs Northern Ireland betting tips and predictions, with Man United man Christian Eriksen tipped to find the net.

The teams meet at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen and it is a crucial fixture for both sides. Denmark and Northern Ireland are on three points apiece in Group H, with Slovenia clear at the top.

Denmark vs Northern Ireland Betting Tips

Home side should go quickly on offensive

Denmark flopped at the World Cup and they have started this Euro 2024 qualifying campaign on a mission to the right the wrongs of Qatar.

The Danes were well fancied to do well in the World Cup – an in-form side capable of troubling the favourites – but a draw with Tunisia was followed by defeats to France and Australia.

Punters are probably best advised to overlook those three matches – anything can happen in a World Cup group over such a short space of time – and concentrate instead on how impressive Denmark were in qualifying.

Denmark were brilliant before the World Cup and followed it with a 3-1 victory over Finland in their opening Euro 2024 qualifier. After a wake-up call against Kazakhstan, expect the Danes to get back to winning ways against Northern Ireland and score three or more goals in the process.

Denmark vs Northern Ireland tip 1: Denmark to score over 2.5 goals @ 13/8 with bet365

Hungry Eriksen can get the ball rolling

Many punters will be angling towards Rasmus Hojlund for first goalscorer honours. The 20-year-old Danish sensation scored a hat-trick against Finland and he followed up with a brace against Kazakhstan before the Danes lost their way.

Bookmakers are taking no chances with Hojlund, though, and he is on offer at skinny odds. Better goalscorer value comes in the shape of Christian Eriksen, who is hungry for competition after spending much of this year on the sidelines injured.

The super-talented Manchester United playmaker suffered a black eye in training but is fit to start. If the visitors devote too many resources to worrying about Hojlund, expect Eriksen to take advantage.

Denmark vs Northern Ireland tip 2: Christian Eriksen first goal scorer @ 11/2 with bet365

Comfortable home victory looks on cards

The Danes were rocked by Kazakhstan's late comeback in their last qualifier and nothing will be taken for granted against Northern Ireland. Expect the home side, bursting with Premier League class, to get on top early and concentrate for 90 minutes.

Northern Ireland have not won an away match since their trip to Luxembourg in March 2022, so the visiting fans will travel to Copenhagen more in hope than expectation of getting something from the match.

With Kasper Schmeichel between the sticks, Denmark will expect a clean sheet against a timid Northern Ireland attack.

Denmark vs Northern Ireland tip 3: Denmark to win 3-0 @