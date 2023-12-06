Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth Predictions and Betting Tips: 13/8 Tip in Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth predictions and betting tips as Selhurst Park hosts their Wednesday night clash.

Bournemouth took a crucial win against Newcastle two weeks back, to kick off their earning seven points from their last three games. They now however have to travel north and contend with Crystal Palace, who haven’t been all there of late.

Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

Crystal Palace to Win @5/4 with bet365

Marcus Tavernier 0.5+ Shots on Target @13/8 with bet365

Under 5 Match Cards @4/5 with bet365

Palace have had a tough time of it recently, only winning one of their last seven games. Meanwhile, Bournemouth have lost just one of their last five matches, and this only to City, making them technically one of the most in-form sides in the league.

Eagles to soar back to the heights

Crystal Palace may be struggling, yet should be able to defeat a Cherries side, which up to a few weeks ago was one of the worst sides in the league.

Despite the form that Bournemouth find themselves in, it is worth noting they have only won one such game on the road to this point, and even then only surpassing Sheffield United.

Losing four of their six games whilst away from home, the Cherries shouldn't pose too much of a threat to the Eagles, who have beaten them in their last five meetings in the league.

This has extended to them failing to take three points from any games at Selhurst Park since they last won there back in 2016.

The Eagles need a bounceback win to get their season back on track and a match against Bournemouth could be exactly the updraught they need to soar back up the table.

Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth Tip 1: Crystal Palace to Win @5/4 with bet365

Tavernier taking his chance

Marcus Tavernier has broken into the Cherries side this year, starting 10 of their 11 matches in the league this year.

Taking up a position high up the pitch, he has looked to threaten the opposition’s goal in any way he can, something that has resulted in him taking more than his fair share of attempts on target.

Averaging 1.1 shots on target per game, the highest out of any player who has started 10 or more games for the side, he keeps the goalie on his toes.

He will no doubt be emboldened by bagging a brace against the Blades a fortnight ago, and encouraged to try his luck once again.

Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth Tip 2: Marcus Tavernier 0.5+ Shots on Target @13/8 with bet365

Keeping it clean

Despite these two sides being in the bottom half of the table, and this often being the haven of a hard hitting side, neither living up to this brief, and this brings the card under into play nicely.

Both sides reside in the bottom half of the table for infractions and bookings, with Palace sitting 18th, with 23 bookings, and the Cherries in 15th with 26 bookings.

This is a minor amount when averaged out. Palace sees just 1.64 cards per game and two or more in just half of their matches.

Bournemouth then only see this raised to 2 cards per game and two or more in 56% of theirs.

The bookies seem to be overestimating the likelihood of this match descending into a feud, with neither side possessing any bad blood with the other.

All this combines into what should be a cordial affair, as the under-five cards line comes in comfortably.

Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth Tip 3: Under 5 Match Cards @4/5 with bet365