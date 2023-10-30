Coventry vs West Brom Predictions and Betting Tips: 9/2 Goalscorer in Championship Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Coventry vs West Brom predictions and betting tips ahead of their Championship encounter on Monday.

After making the top six last season, Coventry are having a tough time of it in the Championship right now, hovering just above the relegation zone, while West Brom are in the top half and pushing for the play-off places.

Coventry vs West Brom Betting Tips

Goals could be at a premium in Coventry

It has not been a great start to the campaign for Coventry and one of the most noticeable differences between the Sky Blues this season and last is their lack of a cutting edge up front.

Losing last term's top scorer Viktor Gyokeres to Sporting over the summer does not seem to have helped their cause and since the October international break, they have lost back-to-back matches without scoring.

That has contributed to a run of four matches featuring under 2.5 goals and two of them featured under 1.5 goals, which could be a good bet when they face the Baggies.

West Brom have been pretty resilient at the back this term with three of their league matches finishing goalless since mid-September.

Baggies could edge low-scoring tussle

Under 1.5 goals looks like the best value selection in this match but for those after a result pick, a 1-0 win to West Brom could also be worth backing.

The Baggies are five points better off than Coventry, who have registered only three wins in the Championship this season and have lost their last two Championship affairs, 1-0 against Bristol City and 2-0 against Rotherham.

West Brom have kept clean sheets in five of their last six league outings and should chalk up another win to nil at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Swift can cause problems for hosts

While Matt Godden has shouldered the bulk of the goalscoring burden for Coventry since Gyokeres departed, it has been John Swift who has been the most prolific in the West Brom camp.

Swift has struck six goals in the league this term, having opened the scoring in his side's most recent away fixture against Birmingham, and he is worth a bet to score at any time against Coventry at 9/2.

