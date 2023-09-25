Our football betting expert offers up his Coventry vs Huddersfield predictions and betting tips ahead of their Championship clash.

Huddersfield Town begin life under Darren Moore with a visit to Coventry City, who have struggled in the early stages of the new season.

Coventry v Huddersfield Betting Tips

Neil Warnock departed Huddersfield this week, replaced by Moore, and they take on the team that came within a penalty shootout of the Premier League last season, the Sky Blues.

Sky Blues to land points

Bouncing back from play-off heartache can be tough for teams in the Championship and Coventry have had a disappointing start to the new campaign, winning just one of their opening seven matches.

However, the Sky Blues have drawn four of those and remain solid at home.

They are unbeaten in nine of their last ten games in their own backyard and should be able to extend that run.

Mark Robins’ side have kept a clean sheet in two of their three home games this season and could take advantage of any off-the-field uncertainty brought about by Neil Warnock’s departure.

Darren Moore has not had long to work with his new squad and they may find the visit to the Sky Blues a bridge too far.

Take the home side to win to nil to kick-start their season.

Hogg to fall foul of referee

Jonathan Hogg is a mainstay of Huddersfield’s midfield, but that means he does a lot of the dirty work to win the ball back.

The 34-year-old has already committed ten fouls this season and been booked twice in the five games he has started.

Against a Coventry side with some tricky customers, Hogg could run into trouble again.

The veteran was booked nine times last season and is fancied to be shown a card once more in this clash.

Godden to find the net

Coventry splashed the cash on new strikers Haji Wright and Ellis Simms this summer, but it is one of their old guard who has been the most impressive this season.

Matt Godden has already netted five times in seven games, putting him joint-top scorer in the division, and he could continue that hot run of form in this game.

Against a Terriers defence that has conceded 12 times in seven matches, the in-form Godden could help himself to another.

