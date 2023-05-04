Brighton vs Man United Betting Predictions: Tips and Odds ahead of Premier League Showdown

Goal brings you the latest Brighton vs Manchester United betting predictions, tips and odds ahead of Thursday's 20:00 Premier League kick off on Sky

Brighton started their season with a bang by beating Manchester United 2-1 at Old Trafford and can seal a league double over the Red Devils on Thursday.

They also have added motivation after losing on penalties to United in the semi-finals of the FA Cup and have big names to bring back after resting some of their stars for Saturday's 6-0 win over Wolves.

In contrast, Erik ten Hag will again be without first-choice central defenders Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez and his side look vulnerable ahead of their trip to the Amex.

Brighton vs Man Utd Betting Predictions:

Brighton to win to zero @ 3/1 with bet365

Brighton Half Time Result @ 6/4 with bet365

Pascal Gross to score at anytime @ 4/1 with bet365

De Zerbi to do it again

Graham Potter was in charge for August's win at Brighton and was rewarded for his team's fast start to the season with the Chelsea job.

However, his replacement Roberto De Zerbi has arguably taken the team to heights beyond Potter's capabilities. A win on Thursday would move them up to sixth in the table, with the added bonus of having multiple games in hand on all of the other sides who look to be in the running for the Europa League places.

Their opponents, United, look well set for a Champions League finish and have found a happy knack of grinding out results in the league.

Sunday's 1-0 win over Aston Villa extended their unbeaten run in the league to five games, winning four of them to nil, with the sole blip seeing them squander a 2-0 lead in their 2-2 draw at Tottenham.

Despite their recent defensive record, they still look short without Varane and Martinez, Brighton's present form is one of a team above United's recent opponents.

As well as largely holding Ten Hag's side at arm's length at Wembley, the Seagulls have kept five clean sheets at home in the league so far in 2023.

With World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister among those primed to be restored to the starting XI following the rotation against Wolves, Brighton could complete a first league double over their illustrious visitors, with the hosts also capable of recording another shutout.

Brighton vs Man U Bet 1: Brighton to win to zero @ 3/1 with bet365

Quick start for Seagulls

Getting off the mark and setting the tone could be crucial, as was the case in this fixture last season when Moises Caicedo's 15th-minute strike set Brighton on the road to a remarkable 4-0 win.

They also led 2-0 at half-time at Old Trafford and have had a real ability to score before the interval, doing so four times against Wolves to lead at half-time, at home, in the league, for the third time in four Amex outings.

That took their run of netting in the first half in the league to nine straight games and they look an excellent price to be in the driving seat heading into the break.

Brighton vs Man U Bet 2: Brighton Half Time Result @ 6/4 with bet365

Worth picking up on Pascal's record

Pascal Gross has again been excellent for Brighton this season and his brace against Wolves took his tally for 2022/23 to nine goals.

The 31-year-old started the campaign in a similar style, scoring twice in the first half on the opening weekend to set his side on their way to a first-ever victory at Old Trafford.

Gross has a real thing for facing United, netting six times against them since arriving in the Premier League in the summer of 2017.

The German international has become somewhat of a Mr Fix It for De Zerbi, but the Italian almost always finds a place for him and he could again thrive on Thursday.

Brighton vs Man U Bet 3: Pascal Gross to score at anytime @ 4/1 with bet365