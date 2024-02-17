Brentford vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips: Toney to trouble Reds in lively contest

Our football betting expert offers his Brentford vs Liverpool predictions and betting tips ahead of their Premier League clash on Saturday.

Brentford face Liverpool in the Premier League this Saturday, and will be hoping to continue a good run of results against the Reds on home soil.

Brentford vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Brentford or draw double chance @13/10 with bet365

Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals @4/5 with bet365

Ivan Toney to score at any time @2/1 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has regularly voiced his displeasure at playing in the lunchtime fixture and his mood may not be improved following this latest early kick off.

Bees to sting the league leaders

Liverpool are feeling the heat of having champions Manchester City on their tails and the Reds are looking to protect their two-point advantage at the top of the Premier League.

That may not be so easy this week, though, as they have a patchy record at this venue and results in the 12.30pm Saturday kick-off have also been inconsistent.

Liverpool's last road trip was a 3-1 loss at Arsenal and their other defeat away from home this season also came in the capital when they were beaten 2-1 at Tottenham.

Brentford won 3-1 when Klopp's side last pitched up at the Community Stadium and they also scored three goals in a 3-3 draw when the Merseysiders played at the venue in 2021.

The Bees have struggled to hit the heights of recent campaigns this season, but the return of Ivan Toney looks to have given them a boost and their 2-0 win at Wolves last time out was a welcome response to a run that had seen them win just once in ten matches across all competitions.

Home support will be vocal for his encounter and a spirited performance from the home side can be expected. Brentford have scored in their last six matches on home turf and it is hard to see the Reds shutting them out in this clash.

Backing the home side while keeping the draw on side looks a decent bet for this match.

Brentford vs Liverpool Tip 1: Brentford or draw double chance @13/10 with bet365

Goals to flow in west London

Brentford's last two home meetings with Liverpool have yielded totals of four and six goals and another high-scoring encounter looks likely.

On both occasions the Bees bagged three goals and they are fancied to at least score more than once in this latest clash, while Liverpool are unlikely to sit back either.

The Reds conceded three at Arsenal on their last trip to London and they have kept just one clean sheet in their last seven outings.

Both teams to score and at least four goals in this match looks another decent wager.

Brentford vs Liverpool Tip 2: Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals @4/5 with bet365

Toney back in the groove

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has spent much of this season on the sidelines, but he has quickly got into his stride on his return to action.

The England striker has scored three times in four matches and his physical approach is likely to unsettle a Reds rearguard that is far from watertight.

His set-piece prowess could also be a factor, so the 2/1 that he gets on the scoresheet here looks like decent value.

Brentford vs Liverpool Tip 3: Ivan Toney to score at any time @2/1 with bet365