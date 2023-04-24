BetVictor Review: Complete Bookmaker Guide April 2023

Our betting expert brings you his extensive BetVictor review, as we cover all their online sportsbook has to offer in 2023.

Introduction to BetVictor

BetVictor prove to easily be one of best betting sites in the UK when compared to their competition. Their sportsbook offers a great range of markets, especially when compared with other competitors like William Hill and Sky Bet.

We are here to take you through all that BetVictors has to offer, from their sign up bonus and market selections, to their promotions and payment methods to name a few.

BetVictor Sign Up Offer

BetVictor sign up offer is a great welcome bonus for all new customers when taking into account the amount you are able to claim off the required qualifying take.

You can get a £40 sportsbook bonus from a £20 qualifying stake, without needing a promo code.

All you need to do is create a BetVictor account, deposit £20 and place this on any market with minimum odds required of 1/1 (2.0). Immediately after placing this you will be credited with your £40 bonus.

These will come in the form of 4x £10 tokens that can be used on almost all of their markets, with you also able to claim a £10 casino bonus that come with a 25x wagering requirement, as well as 50 free spins.

BetVictor’s welcome bonus is a great sign up offer, allowing you to get a generous sportsbook and casino bonus from just a £20 stake.

BetVictors Sports Markets

BetVictor have a great range of football markets, with in-depth selections available for all games, whilst they also bring you matches from all of the world's top leagues.

From the Premier League and Champions League to La Liga and the Bundesliga, you can bet on all of Europe's top flight football, as well as many of their domestic cups.

They offer a lot of great selections, covering markets such as goals, results, over/unders and player shots on target markets, including some more niche markets such as passes and tackles.

All of these can combine into some fun and interesting accumulators or bet builders, alongside their great single player stat markets, featuring things like player passes, tackles and even offsides.

These 90 minute player markets are unique to a very few sports betting sites, with BetVictor providing them allows them to give some great options for users.

Alongside this comes their bet boosts, for both single bets and bet builders. These give users great value on a wide variety of selections.

They also have a distinctive market, not offered by many other sportsbooks, called player doubles, which helps set them apart from the crowd.

Their football markets have an array of fun and unique selections to choose from, offering users new and interesting ways to play with them, from their usual to distinct markets, to covering the likes of which team will kick off the match.

Beyond this, BetVictor offers a superb range of markets, with everything from horse racing to cricket offered, with you also able to bet on TV and politics as well.

Additionally, they have a vast selection of US sports markets, ranging from american football, ice hockey and UFC to baseball and lacrosse.

Users will be spoilt for choice in the horse racing selections, as they allow you to bet on races from all over the world, ranging from the UK and USA to Australia.

Sadly they don't possess such a range of promotions and bonuses for horse racing that other online gambling sites like William Hill have. Nevertheless, their price boosts are often comparable to these, even if they can't offer the likes of extra place offers.

BetVictor's markets provide a breadth of selections for users to play on, and with a dedicated A-Z section both on their website and in app, players can easily and quickly find all that they are looking for in seconds.

BetVictor Promotions

With BetVictor both existing and new customers can participate in a range of promotions and offers that they provide.

BV Loyalty Club

Bettors can claim up to £25 worth of free bets by opting into the BV Loyalty Club, with these free bet tokens being able to be used on a range of selections including football markets.

All you have to do is place five £5 bets on any sports market with each having odds of higher than 1/2 (1.5) during the week. Once this is done, users will get a rewards box from BetVictor.

Open this box and you will receive a free bet ranging between £1 to £25. This can then be used on any sports market in any denomination, meaning you don't have to use the full amount and can spread the free bets out however you see fit.

BetVictor In Play Betting and Live Streaming

BetVictor have an excellent range of in-play betting options, with a dedicated tab showing you exactly what's currently ongoing and what markets you can bet on.

IThere is a scrolling tab available to allow users to pick exactly the sport they want to bet on, from football to cricket, tennis and horse racing, you can quickly see what's currently available for you to bet on in-play.

Their live streaming markets aren’t as strong as many other bookmakers out there, with them only offering this service for horse racing. However, the seamless updating of information and betting odds means users will always be kept informed about what's going on.

BetVictor Desktop and App Interface

The BetVictor website and app interface is incredibly user-friendly, with the layout of their site and app ensuring users can always find exactly what they're looking for very easily.

All sports markets have dedicated tabs that when clicked bring up an excellent overview of the big events, be these in-play or upcoming, alongside any bet boosts or promotions that can be claimed next to these selections.

Their online presence can struggle in some cases, with both the BetVictor website and app being a touch laggy and halting in places, alongside the white on grey colour scheme making it somewhat difficult to read.

This is overall overshadowed by the speed and ease of navigation and location of what users want, with this more often than not being mere clicks away. The website and app interface is great for all users all things considered.

BetVictor Security

BetVictor is regulated by the UK Gambling Commission and is heavily regulated under UK law. This means that they have to conduct all their business fairly and openly, under threat of prosecution in the UK legal system.

They cannot and will not act inappropriately or improperly where user information is concerned and are committed to the protection of all personal data collected from customers, this you can rest assured that BetVictor will protect any and all information you provide them with.

Their systems are protected by a number of different firewalls and encryption softwares keeping users data safe by locking it down with a number of different methods.

Beyond this, they are allied with numerous charities that are designed to ensure users' information is protected by betting sites.

All of this culminates in the fact that BetVictor is an extremely safe and reliable sports betting company and can be trusted with your sensitive information.

BetVictor Payment Options

Depositing and withdrawing funds with BetVictor is quick, simple and easy, as they offer a wide variety of payment methods.

All of these are easily accessible from the deposit tab located in the top right corner of the screen, with the payment options offered by BetVictor to be found below:

Method Fees? Minimum Deposit Processing Time Minimum Withdrawal Processing Time Debit Card None £5 Immediate £10 1-3 Working Days PayPal (Ewallets) None £10 Immediate None 24 Hours Apple Pay None £5 Immediate £5 1-3 Working Days Trustly None £5 Immediate £5 1-3 Working Days

BetVictor Customer Service

Operator BetVictor Phone Number N/A Email help@betvictor.com Live Chat? Yes Live Chat Hours 24/7

BetVictor offer dedicated help sections located in the menus section of the homepage, with this allowing you to access their live chat functions, which is available 24/7, alongside access to their customer service email.

You can also contact them via Twitter or Facebook, as well as access a number of FAQs. They sadly do not have a helpline that users can ring right now, which could be a problem for some users.

BetVictor are committed to customer support and you will be able to access help for any issues you have and need aid with, even though they don't have a phone number to call up, their live chat is always available.

BetVictor Review

Overall, BetVictor offers an excellent option for new or existing players looking for a UK bookmaker to use in 2023.

They offer a wide range of markets, promotions and payment methods, making it is easier than ever to place any bets you wosh to.

They've a great welcome bonus that will give new customers £40 in free bets as well as a £10 casino bonus and 50 free spins.

This, alongside their loyalty club promotion, allows all users can get some great excellent free bet bonuses.

They have a wide array of betting markets and selections, with their football markets being stand out among these.

They offer player markets that not many other bookmakers possess, such as their unique double selections, as well as their bet boosts, which provide players with great improved odds.

They are safe and secure to use, being regulated by the UK Gambling Commission, ensuring your information is protected, whilst also being committed to customer support and helping all users with any questions or queries they may have.

Some issues can be found with their lack of live streaming options and not having a dedicated phone helpline, but these are not major issues and are overshadowed by their excellent user experience in all other areas.