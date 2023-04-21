Betfred Review: Complete Bookmaker Guide 2023

Our betting expert brings you his complete Betfred review, as we analyse all that their sportsbook has to offer.

2023 Betfred Review

Betfred have managed to build up a reputation as one of the UK’s best betting sites over the years.

Their sportsbook stands their own against strong competitors in the sports betting industry, such as Sky Bet and bet365, with their markets, sign-up offer and existing customer offers also standing out amongst the crowd.

Our expert is here to take you through Betfred’s sportsbook and all it has to offer, analysing all of the aspects of their betting site that make them a top option to side with for your online sports bets in 2023.

Betfred Sign Up Offer

The Betfred welcome bonus is one of the best out there in terms of value for its users. Giving you a £40 bonus from just a £10 qualifying stake, with your £40 coming in the form of a £30 sportsbook bonus and a £10 casino bonus.

Your £10 casino bonus is issued in the form of 50 x 20p spins to be used on a variety of their slot games.

In terms of sheer value this welcome bonus is great, with the £30 sports bonus being able to be used across their regular sports betting markets.

Betfred Sports Markets

Betfred offers a wider selection of markets than most other sportsbooks have, allowing you to bet on a huge number of leagues and competitions from across the world of football.

They offer you a great deal of key stats for each game that can be used when placing your bets, from a team’s recent form to predicted lineups, as well as everything in between.

Their markets contain all the usual things to expect from a top sportsbook, from full time results to over/unders markets and more.

In addition, individual player markets for shots, bookings and goals are also offered, giving you a wide level of variety when betting on football

They set themselves apart with their ‘PickYourPunt’ section, where they collate an interesting selection of bets and options that may occur during the game at strong odds.

From a header to be scored or the woodwork to be hit, these present some different options for users to bet on.

Betfred may be missing some of the newer player markets we are seeing other bookmakers offer, such as passing, tackling and fouls over/unders, all of which give users a greater variety of options when betting.

However, Betfred’s ‘PickYourPunt’ and key match information sets them apart and overshadows any issues they have.

On both Betfreds online betting site and app you can access and take advantage of their full range of sports betting markets, so you can always find exactly what you're looking for.

These include the likes of rugby and darts to more nice sports such as ice hockey and snooker, with users always being able to find exactly what they are looking for with Betfred.

Their horse racing markets are also certainly worth checking out. Betfred oftentimes offer special promotions and extra place offers on loads of races, allowing users to find something extra when betting on horses.

Betfred struggled slightly with their market and odds selections, especially when you consider many other sites offer special odds and boosts on a great deal of their sports, with bookmakers like bet365 and Sky Bet having these across most of their markets.

However this can be overlooked when considering Betfred’s commitment to providing some of the best odds, information and promotions when it comes to horse racing and dogs, which are among the most popular in the UK.

Betfred Promotions

The Betfred sportsbook has some excellent promotions for their users to take advantage of, from accumulator insurance to goal scoring bonuses and some timely free bets centred around big sporting events.

Acca Insurance

You can now insure your accas with Betfred, meaning if one leg lets you down you can get your money back as a free bet up to £10.

All you have to do to be eligible for this offer is create a 5+ leg acca with minimum combined odds of 1/2 (1.5) across any of the top leagues in Europe, including the Champions League and Europa league.

This promotion is great for any customers who like putting multi game accas on as you can get that extra little bit of help with their selections safe in the knowledge you can get your money back in free bet credits if one leg lets you down.

Double Delight and Hat-Trick Heaven

Betfred gives you the chance of doubling or tripling your odds on your ‘First’ or ‘Next Goalscorer’ bets on both pre-match and in-play bets.

All you have to do is simply bet on the first or next goalscorer markets. If the players you’ve bet on score first, and then go on to score two, your odds and winnings will be doubled, with your odds being tripled if they bag a third.

This can happen in play betting as well, if they score next and then go on to get two or three your odds will be increased accordingly.

Betfred Free Bet Bonuses

Betfred gives players the chance to claim free bets for some of the biggest sporting events and games throughout the year.

These often take the form of requiring you to place a qualifying stake of either £5 or £10 and then receiving a £5 free bet in return, however other times they are completely free for the user to claim.

These are usually centred around big sporting events or games such as the Champions League, major Premier League match ups and more games from across Europe.

Given this, it's always worth users checking Betfred’s site or betting app to see if they have any timely free bet offers in-store for you to claim.

Betfred In Play Betting and Live Streaming

The Betfred sportsbook has a great selection of in-play betting options, with a dedicated menu hosting all the options they provide for this.

From football and tennis to golf and boxing, Betfred provides an impressive range of markets that you can bet on whilst the matches/games are on-going.

In their dedicated tab you can see all the live betting options, with odds updated quickly and seamlessly.

Alongside this is an in-depth view provided with a simple click, and all the important information being available to users via both their website and app.

Their live streaming options are available on all their horse and dog racing markets, alongside live commentary for most other football matches. Users will be able to see what is live streamable before their bet is laid so you can know if you will be able to watch.

You will need to have a bet of at least £1 on a match in order to tune in, a small price to pay to watch the game it unfolds.

They are missing some crucial markets, such as live football updates, this is easily replaced with their commentary system which will keep users informed about certain games.

Betfred’s options for in-play betting are very strong, with one of the widest ranges out there and a seamless interface that lets you stay up to date with all the important information and odds across all sports.

Betfred Desktop and App Interface

Betfred possesses an impressive online betting site and app that is centred towards user experience, offering both ease of navigation and great interface that is both quick and simple to use.

It’s very easy to find the exact markets you’re looking for thanks to the way Betfred’s sportsbook is laid out. Possessing both an A-Z list of their sports and their most popular markets, it's never been simpler to find the markets you want.

Their homepage provides an excellent overview of the biggest sporting events of the day, alongside the watching options users have in the form of live streaming.

All of these are crucial features for users who do not want to have to search through too many menus and want immediate access to the biggest games and events taking place on any given day.

The app and website does struggle slightly, with their sportsbook being slightly lagging when attempting to navigate it too quickly.

Betfreds website and betting app provides users with an overall great experience, boasting an ease of navigation, access to all areas of the sites and all information prominently displayed and easy to find for players.

Betfred Security

Betfred are regulated by both the Gibraltar and UK Gambling Commissions this means they are legally obliged to operate with openness and fairness in all of their operations, and they are heavily regulated within these countries.

This means they legally have to protect your data and information under UK Law. If they dont they open themselves up to prosecution and loss of licence.

On top of this, they possess an SSL encryption software whereby they protect all users data by encrypting it against all outside persons meaning no one can unwittingly access your information.

Betfred are an extremely safe operator to use, reliable in their protection of your information, something that is often at the forefront of many players’ minds.

Betfred Payment Methods

Depositing and withdrawing funds from Betfred is quick and simple on both their betting site and app. With a dedicated deposit tab to manage your funds located in the top right corner of the screen or under your profile section

All of their payment methods can be found below:

Method Fees? Minimum Deposit Processing Time Minimum Withdrawal Processing Time Debit Card None £5 Immediate £5 3 Hours Credit Card None £5 Immediate £5 3 Hours PayPal (Ewallets) None £5 Immediate £5 3 Hours Apple Pay None £5 Immediate £5 1 Working Day Bank Transfer None £0 1-5 Working Days £10 3 Hours

Betfred Customer Service

Operator Betfred Phone Number 0800 028 7747 Email support@betfred.com Live Chat? Yes Live Chat Hours 24/7

Both their online site and betting app possess dedicated help sections. These are located either in the menus on the left of the screen or within the profile section in the top right.

Within these sections, there are a number of tabs to choose from all directed towards any issues you may be having. In here you will find a series of FAQs that should provide you with answers to any questions you may have.

If you still are unable to find answers to your questions, you can access their 24/7 live chat option where you will be able to ask more in-depth questions with a member of their customer support team.

If you are still unable to locate any help you can always contact them via their email service or on your phone through their help line.

Betfred provides a commitment to helping their users with any and all issues you may have. You will always be able to contact them or utilise their FAQs for assistance at any time.

Betfred Review

Betfred provides an excellent option for all UK users looking for a bookmaker to use. They offer a wide range of benefits and reasons to use them.

Their incredible welcome bonus alongside their existing customer offer offers and promotions provides users with a great deal of value alongside beyond sign up.

They also have a great selection of markets that are all easy to find and access, with their horse racing and dogs markets standing out amongst their competitors.

Their football odds and markets are also very strong. They have a great and informative section detailing key stats for users to use when placing their bets.

Alongside this, their ‘PickYourPunt’ section gives great odds and interesting selections that other bookmakers may not have.

Their customer service is also integral, offering many different avenues for users to have any questions answered via their FAQ section to their live chat option.

Some of their football selections may not be as strong as some other bookmakers out there, in reference to their limited player markets.

However despite this, Betfred remains an excellent choice for users with these issues being overshadowed by their excellence in other key areas.