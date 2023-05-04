Bet UK Review: Complete Bookmaker Guide May 2023

Our expert offers up our in-depth Bet UK review, as we cover all their sportsbook has to offer in May 2023.

Introduction to Bet UK

Bet UK are an up-and-coming sportsbook and are slowly but surely establishing themselves as one of the UK’s best betting sites.

They boast a wide range of markets on both their website and betting app, alongside some great promotions and bonuses that rival other major bookmakers like BetFred and bet365.

Our expert takes you through all they have to offer, covering all aspects of their sportsbook from their sign up offer and market selections to their promotions and payment methods, as well as everything in between.

Bet UK Sign Up Offer

Claim your Bet UK Sign Up Offer

The Bet UK sign up offer is really simple and easy to claim, with all new customers being able to claim this offer without the need for a promo code.

In order to claim the offer, just sign up to Bet UK via their site or app, deposit £10 into your account, and place a £10 bet on any sports market with odds higher than 1/2 (1.5).

Once done, you will then receive £30 in free bets, with this coming in the form of 3 x £10 free bet tokens to use on any accumulator market you want.

The free bets must be used on accumulators with four or more selections, with each leg having odds of 3/10 (1.3) or higher.

Bet UK Sport Markets

Bet UK’s sports betting markets offer players a great opportunity to bet on a wide variety and selection of sports and events, including some great football markets.

Offering an incredible selection of leagues and matches from across the globe, users can find almost every match they’re looking for.

Whether you want to bet on the top European leagues, including all Premier League and Bundesliga games, or Asian and South American leagues, Bet UK has you covered.

They also offer markets for the lower leagues within these nations, sometimes all the way down to the semi-pro or regional leagues.

Users are provided with an excellent breakdown of each team, with some great stats and information offered that players can use to inform their bets.

Their accumulator and bet builder markets offer up a strong selection as well, with the usual markets such as goals, over/unders and shots on target all available.

As well as these, other, more niche markets, are also available such as team/game, shots, corners and offsides to name a few.

They sadly don’t offer some of the newer football markets such as the 90 minute player options such as passes, tackles and fouls, but with so many other options, players certainly won’t feel like they’re missing out.

They also lack some of the special odds boosts that many other bookmakers like bet365 or Virgin Bet offer regularly.

Outside of their football markets, they cover a strong selection of other sports from the likes of horse racing, greyhounds and tennis to some very niche sports like handball and chess.

They also provide markets for all the major US sports, with all of the NFL, NBA and MLB covered in abundance.

Their horse racing markets are also impressive, offering races from across the globe and all the big meets, alongside some great player offers such as their ‘Each Way Plus’ and ‘Price Boosts’.

Their odds are often extremely competitive, whilst their excellent range of promotions means their horse racing markets are some of the strongest out there.

Bet UK Promotions

Bet UK offers players a number of bonuses and promotions that both new and existing users can claim, with these the offers currently available:

Bet UK Acca Club

Bet UK’s acca club lets users claim a £5 free bet every single week alongside five acca profit boosts, letting you increase your winnings on all cross-game accumulators.

All you have to do is opt into the promotion via their site or betting app. Once this is done, place a £20 qualifying bet acca with 5+ legs on with odds of 1/5 (1.2) or higher. Once this is settled you will be given £5 free bets to use on accumulators.

Players will also get five separate profit boosts, with these boosting the potential winnings of your accas by up to 50% depending on how many legs are included.

Manchester City Profit Boost

This is a unique and special promotion offered by Bet UK that no other bookmakers out there offer right now.

Giving all new and existing customers a free in-play profit boost of 10% on all Manchester City games this year when wagering £20.

This applies to all in-play singles or bet builders placed on any Man City games this year, with minimum odds for this having to be above 2/5 (1.4).

Bet UK In Play Betting and Live Streaming

Bet UK gives users a strong option for their in-play betting, offering access to a wide range of matches across a range of sports, including football.

They’ve a dedicated ‘Live Now’ menu, displaying every single sport that is presently going on, as well as all the betting options available to users on these.

They also have a useful sliding menu that displays different options and markets you’re allowed to bet on for these games.

They also provide a great range of sports users can bet on in-play, from football and tennis to horse racing and cricket, if you're watching an event and something takes your fancy, you will be able to play with Bet UK.

Their live streaming service also provides a unique dynamic when compared to all other UK bookers.

It allows users to watch all horse racing in the UK and Ireland completely free, with no other sportsbooks allowing this, as a qualifying stake normally being required with other operators.

This means you don't have to have bet on the race to be able to watch it with Bet UK, providing any and all users with the chance to tune in to any races they please.

They sadly are limited to horse racing in their live streaming capabilities, but do offer live updates for other sports, with both the odds and information provided to users updating constantly as the game progresses.

Bet UK Desktop and App Interface

Both Bet UK’s betting site and app provides a great overall user experience, with dedicated tabs and an ease of navigation that makes using these quick and simple, allowing players being able to find everything they want.

When going on their site, you are presented with some of the biggest events occurring in the near future, whilst also being able to access their sports page at the click of a button.

You are presented with their range of live casino games first which can be a minor inconvenience if you are looking to play on their sports markets.

However, once in their sports betting section, all games, matches and events are easily locatable and accessible, with all odds and information presented clearly, making them easy to find.

Their football and horse racing markets are prominently displayed, but if you want to find their other markets, this can require some in-depth searching.

Likewise in their app, it can be considered cluttered and a touch difficult to navigate at times, however is still clearly designed with the user-in-mind.

On the whole, Bet UK’s website and app are effective at what they do, allowing you to find all of their major sports markets, alongside their odds, with relative ease.

Bet UK Security

Bet UK are regulated by both the UK and Irish Gambling Commission, and are licensed under their laws. This means that they have to conduct their operations fairley and securely under threat of UK law.

They are committed to the protection of all user information and data, and cannot act inappropriately where this is concerned. You can rest assured that all of your personal and sensitive information are protected by Bet UK.

Their systems are also protected by a number of security companies and firewalls, so no outside persons can access or retrieve your data.

Bet UK provides a secure and safe experience for all users, with no means by which your information can be mistreated or leaked.

Bet UK Payment Options

Depositing and withdrawing funds with Bet UK is quick, simple and easy given they offer a wide variety of payment methods, all of which can be found below:

Method Fees? Minimum Deposit Processing Time Minimum Withdrawal Processing Time Debit Card None £10 Immediate £10 3 Hours PayPal (Ewallets) None £10 Immediate £10 3 Hours MasterCard None £10 Immediate None 1-3 Working Days Bank Transfer None None Immediate £10 3 Hours

Bet UK Customer Service

Operator Bet UK Phone Number N/A Email support@betuk.com Live Chat? Yes Live Chat Hours 24/7

Bet UK’s betting site and app have dedicated help sections locatable in the menus section of the homepage.

Here, you can access their live chat functions, which is available 24/7, alongside access to their customer support email, with their ‘help’ section providing a strong selection of FAQs covering a variety of topics.

They sadly do not have a phone number that users can use to contact Bet UK, which could be a problem for some users, however they do have a number of other contact methods available.

Bet UK Review

Bet UK is one of the strongest new bookmakers out there and provides an excellent option for all users amongst UK sportsbooks.

Players can access a wide array of betting markets, with their football markets proving to be particularly impressive, thus football bettors will not be disappointed when using Bet UK.

Their horse racing markets are also impressive, with a great range of races covered, with promotions and offers on certain races and horses also offered, whilst users can also stream these without needing to place a bet beforehand.

They also provide a valuable sign-up bonus, giving players the chance to claim £30 free bets from just a £10 stake, with accumulator bonuses and promotions that allow you to claim free bets and profit boosts also offered.

There are some areas that can be improved, such as offering live streaming for more sports besides horse racing, to their online site being a touch difficult to navigate at times.

However, Bet UK more than makes up for this in other areas and proves an extremely strong bookmaker for users to play with overall.