Learn all about the best casino bonuses and how to claim them with our guide to the top online casino welcome offers in the UK in February 2024.

Best Casino Bonuses February 2024

How we tested each Online Casino Bonus

Welcome bonuses are one of the best ways to entice customers to an online casino site, with bonus funds or spins acting as a nice little kickstart to their casino betting.

The best out there will combine a number of features, from the bonus amount and required stake to earn this, to the wagering requirements of winnings before withdrawal, and the ever dreaded terms and conditions.

We have tested all aspects of the casino bonus offers so as to be able to proffer one of the most comprehensive and up-to-date reviews in the UK right now.

Our experts utilised their years of experience within the UK betting scene to investigate every part of what makes the best online casino bonuses out there.

Bonus Amounts

It is in the name of the game, bonuses. Casino bonuses can come in the form of free bets or spins, or sometimes a mixture of the two.

Of course the bigger the bonus amount the better, as it provides players with risk-free funds to do whatever they want with. Be this playing their favourite slots of Vegas games, or experimenting with new ones, without the fear of losing their own hard-earned cash.

We evaluate each of our casino’s bonus amounts carefully, holding them in comparison with all others out there, and regularly checking up on these.

Of course the larger the bonus the better it is for the user, but we also carefully weigh this again in our next two categories, ‘Qualification Stake’ and ‘Wagering Requirements’, so to ensure players not only get the best bonus, but the best value for money also.

Qualification Stake

Simply put, a qualification stake is what a player must either deposit or wager as their first bet, in order to earn their bonuses from a specific casino site.

These often vary between sites, some only requiring a £10 or £20 initial investment, whilst some see this go much higher.

Whilst the lower ones may appear to be better it is worth remembering that these are likely to return less bonus funds than that of the higher initial stakes.

Again we weigh each of our casino site's qualification stakes, also bearing in mind the bonus funds attached to each, to make sure bettors know which deal is best and why.

Regular comparisons are done between each and every single one we evaluate, bringing our experts together as we look into each offer with detail so as to sound out which is the best out there.

Wagering Requirements

Most online casinos will have some form of wagering requirements included in their sign up offers. All this means is that any bonuses and/or winnings that come from this, must be staked and re-staked a certain amount of times.

These can vary by casino site, but for the most part the lower the wagering requirements the better, but this of course has to be held in comparison with the bonus amounts.

We stringently evaluate and test each of the wagering requirements of all our online casino sites, with most of this analysis being drawn from our personal experience, with first-hand knowledge informing everything included in this article.

Terms and Conditions

The fine print is a supremely important part of every single bonus offer in the betting scene, but fear not, we have gone through, delving into all the nooks and crannies so our readers don’t have to.

Every detail has been rigorously broken down, to ensure these are understood to the fullest extent. This is to help everyone avoid any pitfalls or issues that they have, and in turn, help remedy any and all problems that may arise.

About the Author - Tom Fuller

Online betting and casino sites have been my passion for nearly seven years now, and in this time I have come across the good, the bad, and even the ugly.

This journey has been both enjoyable and enlightening, providing me with a plethora of knowledge and first-hand experience with everything from the biggest and most popular, to some of the more niche and specialised casinos.

Every bit of this expertise has been combined into this analysis on the best casino bonus offers, as many rank as firm fan favourites with some being outsiders that look worth taking a punt on.

Best Online Casino Bonuses Ranked

All British Casino

All British Casino brings possibly one of the most unique sign up offers out there, but one that can prove extremely valuable to players.

Once signed up, remembering to enter the promo code ‘welcome100’, new customers are able to get their deposit matched up to £100.

Therefore if they deposit £100, All British Casinos will give them an extra £100 on top of this.

The resulting £200 that is one of the highest bonus amounts around, but it is only one of the stand-out features of the bonus offer in our eyes.

On top of this, All British Casino will allow players to claim 10% cashback on all of their losses. These funds can be claimed when they drop below £10.

This is a great way for players to get back into the game, with All British Casino giving them a portion of their losses back, completely free.

Whilst this casino bonus offer is unique in regards to the cashback, we think it is comfortably one of the best out there, as it gives players not one, but two separate chances to claim bonus funds, with £100 being one of the most valuable deposit matches around.

Sky Vegas

Sky Vegas sign up offer is truly fantastic, having two levels to it making it perfect for any and all types of players, as well as seriously rewarding.

Straight off the bat, new customers will be rewarded with 50 free spins that can be used on a select set of games.

Should players then wish to deposit and place £10, on any slot or instant win Sky Vegas game, then they will be credited with a further 200 free spins.

Phenomenal doesn’t quite cut it when it comes to this Sky Vegas offer, giving players the opportunity to choose what type of rewards they want and tailor it to their own style of playing.

First up the 50 completely free spins already surpasses the likes of bet365, but then the ability to claim a further 200 off of just a £10 wager, is of tremendous value to players.

250 free spins are one of the highest sets available to be claimed by players, and all this just costing new players £10 places them well above most other casino offers in the UK.

BoyleSports

BoyleSports have torn up the rulebook when it comes to casino offers, as they bring what is possibly the most potentially valuable bonus offer to players.

This is because they are offering new users £50 in free slot bets, as well as an entry into their massive £40,000 weekly jackpot game. All of this comes from just a £10 deposit and play.

The possibilities are almost endless with their £50 in free slots bets, with tonnes of games to choose from. Users are given more than an ample amount of funds to try out loads of different slot games and find the one they enjoy the most.

Onto the £40k jackpot now, this being entirely unique to BoyleSports, opens the door for players to win massive amounts of real cash.

Truly no other online casino offers a chance like this and if this isn't enough to make it worth checking out then we don’t know what is.

Coral

Coral have been a long-time favourite of fans in the UK, and their bonus offer truly recognises the role they play and is potentially one of the best in terms of real cash value out there.

New users can claim £50 in free casino bets from a mere £10 deposit and play on their slots games.

Comfortably the highest amounts of bonus free bets returned to players. And with the qualification wager only being £10, players are getting tons of value from their first bet, almost 500%.

No other bookmaker on this list allows users to claim such a high level of bonus funds, with Croal surpassing the likes of Grosvenor, BetVictor and even Unibet.

£50 in free casino bets is not something to be overlooked, setting up any new users nicely as they kick off their casino playing with Coral.

Betfred

Betfred casino bonus offer is certainly nothing to be sniffed at, giving players a decent set of free spins, that can be utilised across a number of their slots games.

New users simply have to deposit and place £10 on five or more game rounds in the first seven days post signing up.

Once done they will be credited with 200 free spins that can then be used on a verified set of games, the full list of which can be found on their website.

200 spins is one of the highest amounts of free spins out there, bettering the likes of bet365, and offers users the chance to seriously experience a range of their slots games, instead of the fleeting experience that would be offered by a lower amount of free spins.

For just £10, 200 free spins is some serious value, with each and every single one of these having the potential to give players winning or perhaps even a jackpot.

BetVictor

BetVictor have impressed our experts of late, demonstrating a considerable dedication to their casino site of late. With this has come a bonus offer that is definitely worth exploring.

Newly signed-up customers can get £30 in bonus as well as 100 free spins from just a £10 deposit and wager on their casino or live casino games.

Aside from the valuable nature of this offer, with players seeing their initial stake trebled in bonuses as well as getting free spins on top of this, what truly sets this offer apart is the different ways of playing it allows users to explore.

The £30 bonus is split into three £10 bonuses, pencilled into being used on Slots, Live Casino and Live Casino Game Shows, as the 100 free spins can then be used on a range of slots games.

This allows new players to explore BetVictor's range of casino games with free bonus funds, whilst not having to risk their own cash, and during this players hopefully find one they truly enjoy, but may not have taken a chance on previously.

Virtually no other casino sites provide such a range of bonus bets, and this is the best thing about BetVictor's bonus offer, but it still maintains a decent level of value also.

Betway

Betway have impressed all of our experts with their exclusive games, but they take this one step further with their casino sign-up offer.

New users can claim 125 free spins to be used on their extremely popular ‘Big Bass Bonanza’, from just a £10 deposit and play on their casino games.

The amount of free spins cannot be underestimated, Betway provides their players with more than bet365 and BetVictor, and of course, more spins equals more chances for players to win.

And whilst the free spins can only be used on one game, ‘Big Bass Bonanza’ is one of Betway's most popular games, with high jackpots and potential payouts, so new players shouldn’t be too disappointed in this.

125 free spins definitely provides players with some serious potential, and only having to wager £10 on these, being one of the lower qualification stakes on this list, only furthers the value that users receive.

bet365

The secret to bet365’s casino bonus offer lies in its simplicity. Players can earn 50 free spins by wagering £10 on their eligible casino games when using the code ‘365GOAL’ when they sign up.

A full list of this can be found on their website, but it is an expansive list. This offer is perfect for those players who wish to get a decent experience of slot games, without having to wager loads of their own cash.

One of the lowest initial deposit amounts online casino sites makes it perfect for this, without players having to sink too much of their own cash to see any bonuses.

50 free spins also provide their customers with ample opportunity to explore a range of games, as well as the potential to win some jackpots to keep them going.

This offer is perfect for the casual player, or even for serious casino users who just want a boost to kick off their casino escapades with bet365.

Unibet

New players to Unibet will be pleased with the bonus funds they are able to claim with them, simply having to deposit £10 in order to be able to claim £40 in free casino bonuses.

The bonus amount is impressively high and can open up some considerable casino betting opportunities for players, with a little bit of cash to go at it with.

It must be noted that the £10 in real cash will be utilised before the bonus funds and that this comes with a 50x wagering requirement.

For those users looking for a purely cash-based offer, this one stands out, with many returning either just free spins or a mixture of the two.

Quadrupling the initial stake for players is a great option for any player, but the wagering requirements must be taken note of here.

Grosvenor

Grosvenor are one of our Vegas-first sites, truly specialising in their casino offerings and as such offering one of the best online casino experiences in the UK right now.

A core part of this is in their bonus offer, such that new players are able to claim £30 in free casino funds, when they deposit £20 into their account.

It really is that simple. By depositing £20 players will immediately then relieve their £30 in bonus funds, and as such can kick off their playing with Grosvenor with a whopping £50 to their name.

The sheer simplicity and effortless methods by which players can get their bonus, sets the Grosvenor bonus offer head and shoulders above the rest in terms of ease of use.

Whilst others offer more in terms of bonus amount, the lack of frills or complicated steps, and of course the fact that players earn more than they deposit, places Grosvenor uniquely well on this list.

The best casino bonuses in each category

Casino bonuses are often split into four distinct categories, and we have provided a definitive answer on what the best bonuses offer, out of our online casinos, is for each of these below.

What are the best online casinos for deposit-match offers?

The All British Casino bonus offer is comfortably the best deposit match offer in the UK, and our experts all agree on this one.

With users being able to claim a whopping £100 in deposit match, taking their overall balance to £200, the sheer value is unrivalled.

Few sites will let players approach close to £100, but then All British Casinos take this one step further, with their cash back offer.

On top of their valuable deposit match offer, players can get 10% of all total losses back should their account balance drop below £10.

Providing players with some truly free funds on top of the deposit match truly sets ABC apart from the rest, and makes this two-fold bonus offer the best deposit match bonus around.

What are the best online casinos for free spins offers?

Sky Casino takes up the mantle of having the best free spins offer in the UK. This is thanks to their double-barrelled offer, such that it provides 50 free spins completely free, and an extra 200 spins with a £10 deposit and play.

Virtually no other online casino site gives away free spins for completely free, but Sky Casino does. Players then have the choice as to whether they want another 200 free spins, and even then only need to wager a mere £10 to earn these.

The 250 spins in total on offer is comfortably one of the highest around and provides users with ample opportunity to explore a range of their slots games, and in turn, have more chances to earn some winnings or even the jackpot.

The sheer number of spins that Sky Casino offers, as well as some of these being completely free, places them head and shoulders above the rest in this regard, singling them out as having the best free spins casino offers in the UK.

What are the best online casinos for bet-and-get offers?

In our estimation BetVictor are the best in class for bet and get offers, with new customers simply having to place £10, in order to receive £30 in free casino bets, as well as 100 free spins.

The sheer range of opportunities provided to players by this bonus offer is what sets it apart, and well of course its inherent value.

BetVictor pencils in how and where their bonus bets and spins can be used, thus facilitating users playing on a whole range of their offerings instead of getting stuck and losing all their funds on one game.

This opens up new opportunities to customers, who may have previously not explored them with their own cash. From our personal experience, we can attest that trying new things on online casinos is always enjoyable, instead of getting stuck on one game.

Of course, £30 and 100 free spins are both great sets of bonus funds, but it is how users are encouraged to spend them, and the experiences that come from this that sets the BetVictor offer apart.

What are the best online casinos for first-deposit offers?

Unibet sits atop of our best first deposit rankings, offering players £40 in free casino bets, when they deposit a mere £10.

This outclasses the likes of Grosvenor, who only provide their players with £30, from £20.

The intrinsic value is clear, with players essentially being able to kick off their playing with Unibet casino with £50 in their pocket.

With such a wealth of funds also, users will not be shoehorned into only being able to play on one area of Unibet’s casino, instead being able to experience loads of their offerings all without fear of risking their own cash.

What players are able to do with their bonus funds comes from the value provided to them, and the Unibet first deposit offer is comfortably one of the best out there.

Different Types of Online Casino Bonuses Explained

With the best online casino bonuses now broken down, it is important for players to gain a full understanding of what each one means, and exactly what and how the free funds are provided to players.

With four main bonus types out there we are giving a small overview of each:

First Deposit Offers

These quite simply, bonuses and funds earned based on how much a player deposits their first time around.

Some of these are set amounts, such as ‘Deposit £10 and Get £30 in free casino funds and 50 free spins’.

Whereas others are more variable, with players earning more bonus funds with a greater first deposit. These often look something like ‘Deposit between £10 or £20 and Get £30 or £40 in free casino funds and 50 or 100 free spins.

These represent a great opportunity for players as they require no initial risk of their own cash in order to earn these free casino bets or spins, with a simple deposit being all that is required.

Deposit Match Offers

These too are extremely valuable opportunities for new players, with them being able to claim casino bonuses without having to risk any real money.

The only difference is that the bonus funds are matched exactly to the first deposit made by players, up to a point.

For instance ‘Deposit £20 Get £20 in free casino bonuses’. Sometimes casino sites will offer free spins as an extra bonus on top of these, making them well worth keeping an eye out for.

The opportunity for any user to claim free bonus bets, particularly good as it is one of the few that do not require them to risk any of their own cash, these being few and far in-between.

Free Spins Offers

Free spins offers, well of course they are bonus offers that allow players to claim free spins after an initial deposit and play.

Often coming in the form of ‘Deposit and Wager £10 on any casino games, and receive 50 free spins’.

These are great for any customers who enjoy playing slot games, with these often providing more in the way of free spins, than other offers, because there are no casino free bets attached to them.

Purely spin-based offers will always return more in the way of spins than other combined bonus offers, but of course, players are consigned to one area of the casino instead of being able to experience all of it with some house money in their pockets.

Bet-and-Get Offers

These are comfortably the most common type of casino bonus offers whereby players deposit and place a set amount and in return get bonus funds and or spins to use at their will.

This generally comes in the form of something like ‘Bet £50 Get £100 + 50 Free Spins’. Players are just wagering a set amount of their cash in order to earn free casino bets and spins.

Offers vary in initial wager and bonus amounts but will always return their users with more bonus funds than the deposit, sometimes offering a wealth of free bets for players to explore.

Best Casino Bonus Offers for Existing Customers

Some bookmakers run some promotions for their existing customers to enjoy, these can help provide users with some small advantages or a little boost to their playing every once in a while.

It is important to note that some online casinos have promotions whilst others don’t, therefore players need to be aware of what is on offer and how it works, so they can use it to the best of their ability.

Loyalty Bonuses

Loyalty bonuses are essentially just programs offered by casino sites that give users free bets or spins as rewards for playing with them.

This can be after they have wagered a certain amount of real cash with them, placing a set number of £5 or £10 stakes in a week, or something similar.

Many online casinos operate some form of loyalty bonuses to reward their customers for playing with them. These are often excellent, providing players with bonus funds that they would have otherwise been ineligible for.

Free to Play Games

Free-to-play games are exactly what they say on the tin. These promotions are completely free to enter and can provide players with free spins or bets.

How often these can be played depends on the online casino site, some being daily, every other day or weekly.

These can be skill-based, such as Grosvenor's number match game, spin the wheel or a slots-style machine, with all offering a range of bet boosts, free spins or free casino bets, but they can also return nothing.

Then again the chance to win something from nothing is too good to pass up and an eye should always be kept out for any and all free-to-play games with casino sites.

Special Jackpot Games

Some online casino sites will run monthly, weekly or even sometimes daily special casino games, with massive jackpots.

These will often provide a game with one of the highest potential payouts out there, with all players invited to have a chance to win.

Users will have to wager their own cash for these, but in turn will have a chance to win the special jackpot, which is always in the thousands of pounds or above.

The opportunity for these is often too good to pass up, and users will be aware of these special jackpot games weeks before they occur, able to plan for them.

Online Casino Bonuses FAQs

How do I claim my Casino Bonuses?

Claiming any casino bonus is usually a very straightforward process. Players simply need to sign up for a casino site, enter a promo code if this is required, and from here adhere to any steps laid out by the casino site.

This could be depositing a certain amount, wagering a specific amount or something similar. Fear not, all of this information is easily locatable in the T&Cs of each casino site. This will detail everything new customers need to know.

What are Casino bonus wagering requirements?

Wagering requirements are a set of terms & conditions that casino sites apply to any winnings off of bonus funds.

Simply put, any bonus funds earned off of a casino offer, must then be wagered and re-wagered a certain amount of times before any winnings can be withdrawn.

For instance, if a casino offer has a x4 wagering requirement, and a player gets £20 in bonus funds. Then they would have to wager that £20 four times, £20 x 4 = £80, before being able to withdraw any winnings earned off this.

Can I cash out my casino bonus?

No, bookmakers do not allow for free bets or casino bonus funds to be cashed out.

This is worth noting, as because users are essentially playing with house money, the house will then not allow them to cash out these bets.

What happens if I win a bonus bet?

If a player wins a bonus bet then these funds will be placed into their account as real cash, with the initial bonus stake removed.

This is because the stake is house money, not the player's real cash, to begin with, and as such will not be returned to the player, but any winnings or profits will.

All that is then left is to see what the wagering requirements are, or if these can be removed immediately, which can always be found in the T&Cs.