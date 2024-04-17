Bayern Munich vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips: Kane Killing it Again in Champions League

Our football betting expert offers his Bayern Munich vs Arsenal predictions and betting tips ahead of their Champions League quarter-final second leg.

Bayern Munich will be hoping to make home advantage count as they take on Arsenal in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie on Wednesday.

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Over 2.5 goals & both teams to score @ 4/5 with bet365

Harry Kane to score anytime @ 6/5 with bet365

Kai Havertz to be booked @ 13/5 with bet365

Expect goals at the Allianz Arena

Arsenal kept themselves in the running with a late Leandro Trossard equaliser in the first leg but the Gunners will be up against it as they make the trip to Munich on Wednesday with the two teams level at 2-2.

Bayern Munich, who relinquished their Bundesliga title on Sunday, have all their eggs in the Champions League basket and have an excellent home record this season, despite a dismal campaign overall.

The Bavarians have scored 15 goals across their last five home matches and we can expect a similarly high-scoring affair when Arsenal come to town, with seven of their last 10 outings featuring at least three goals.

Arsenal have been no slouches in front of goal either, notching 14 times in their last five away matches, and they will be looking to get back on track following a shock home defeat in the Premier League on Sunday.

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal Tip 1: Over 2.5 goals & both teams to score @ 4/5 with bet365

Kane to strike again

Harry Kane struck from the penalty spot at the Emirates to continue a phenomenal individual season and Arsenal fans will not be keen to meet the former Tottenham star again this week.

Bayern Munich’s summer signing has scored 15 times in 20 appearances against his former club’s arch rivals and he has netted an incredible 39 times in 39 outings for Die Bayern, with 25 of them coming at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal Tip 2: Harry Kane to score anytime @ 6/5 with bet365

Ill-disciplined Havertz to draw the referee’s ire

Kai Havertz may have upped his overall performances over the past couple of months, but his knack for getting on the wrong side of the referee remains.

The German leads the way for Arsenal in terms of both fouls and cards, committing 74 fouls this season and picking up 12 bookings as a result.

He was booked against Aston Villa at the weekend to make it two yellow cards in his last four games and he is a leading candidate to find himself in trouble again.

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal Tip 3: Kai Havertz to be booked @ 13/5 with bet365