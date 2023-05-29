Our betting expert brings you his best Barnsley vs Sheffield Wednesday predictions and betting tips for today's huge League 1 Playoff Final clash.

Sheffield Wednesday pulled off the biggest comeback in EFL playoff history to reach Wembley for this League One playoff final, coming behind from a 4-0 first leg deficit against Peterborough to send the second leg to penalties, which they came out on top of.

Barnsley qualified in less dramatic fashion, getting the better of Bolton 1-0 in their second leg after the pair shared the spoils 1-1 in their first clash.

Now the pair face off at the home of English football to see who will join Ipswich and Plymouth in the second tier next season.

Barnsley vs Sheffield Wednesday Betting Tips

Expect an entertaining affair

These two teams made their name this season with some fine attacking play and they look unlikely to abandon those principles in this final.

Between them the pair netted 161 goals in the regular season so both teams clearly know their way to goal.

Such big occasions have a reputation as being cagey, low-scoring affairs but the League One playoff final has bucked that trend in recent years with three of the last four going over 2.5 goals.

To add to that, Sheffield Wednesday have been involved in a number of exciting clashes recently, with seven of their last eight matches seeing three or more goals.

Expect both teams to play their part in what looks set to be an entertaining affair between two of the division’s most exciting sides.

Barnsley vs Sheffield Wednesday Bet 1: Over 2.5 goals @ 23/20 with bet365

Smith set to star

Michael Smith dropped down to League One to join Sheffield Wednesday and has flourished as the Owls primary front man this season.

The former Rotherham man has netted 17 times in 34 starts for Darren Moore’s team this season including five times in his last four matches.

Smith is also Wednesday’s penalty taker so will step up if a spot kick is given and 2/1 to score could provide value in this clash.

Barnsley vs Sheffield Wednesday Bet 2: Micheal Smith to score anytime @ 2/1 with bet365

Kitching could be centre of attention

Liam Kitching has been one of the biggest mainstays in the Barnsley defence this season, playing 45 of their 46 matches in the campaign.

The 23-year-old has been booked 11 times in the season, the most of any Tykes player, and is fancied to be shown a card in this final.

The 8/5 about Kitching to be shown a card in this matchup is of interest.

Barnsley vs Sheffield Wednesday Bet 3: Liam Kitching to be shown a card @ 8/5 with bet365