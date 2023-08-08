Our football betting expert offers up his Barcelona v Tottenham predictions and betting tips, with Ferran Torres tipped to net in a thriller.

Barcelona and Spurs go head-to-head in the Joan Gamper Trophy in what could be an entertaining renewal of the annual competition.

Barcelona vs Tottenham Betting Tips

Odds courtesy of bet365, correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Over 3.5 goals @ 6/5 with bet365

Barcelona to win & both teams to score @ 15/8 with bet365

Ferran Torres to score at any time @ 15/8 with bet365

Goals could flow in Catalonia

The Joan Gamper Trophy is an annual football match held before Barcelona’s first La Liga game of the season and it’s a contest that has a history of goals.

Barcelona alone have scored 45 goals in the last 13 renewals of the game, and while Barca have sometimes outclassed their rivals, there have been matches against top-level sides, including Arsenal, Napoli, Juventus and Boca Juniors.

The Catalonia side hit six goals against Mexican outfit Club Universidad Nacional last year and they notched three times when beating Juventus in 2021.

Tottenham are a good side that are capable of contributing to a high-scoring contest and the goals looks set to flow at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Brilliant Barca tough to beat

Barcelona have an incredibly impressive record in this competition. The Spanish side have lost only 10 of the 57 Joan Gamper Trophy contests they have played, and while it’s a pre-season contest, there is a huge home advantage for Xavi’s side.

There were 83,021 fans packed into the Camp Nou for this fixture last season, and although this year’s renewal switches to the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, it remains in Barcelona and Xavi’s side can be sure of plenty of support.

Harry Kane, James Maddison and Cristian Romero are all expected to miss the game for Spurs and that should give Barca a golden opportunity to extend their fantastic record in this competition.

Torres a tidy bet

Barcelona have scored seven goals in three pre-season matches against Arsenal, Real Madrid and Milan and forward Ferran Torres has bagged two of those.

The 23-year-old is a talented performer who appeared to be regaining form in the second half of the last campaign, and that appears to have carried into Barcelona’s friendly contests.

Torres should get plenty of opportunities, in what is likely to be a relaxed and attacking contest, and backing the Spaniard to score at any time looks a worthy play.

