Euro 2024 has seen a number of interesting trends emerge so far, with the goalscorer markets offering slightly less value than some might think.

Long-range goals and either team winning have been two of the bigger trends seen so far at Euro 2024, however the number of different goalscorers seen so far is the most interesting.

There have been 39 different goalscorers at the tournament so far including own goals, with only Jamas Musiala (two goals) and Klaus Gjasula (one goal, one own goal) the only players to find the net more than once.

Multi-Scorer Markets a Mistake

One of the markets a lot of punters will be betting on are the multi-scorer markets, with these seeing users bet on a player to score two or three goals in the game.

There were 13 instances during the last Euros of a player scoring more than once in a game, with this market providing some strong value depending on the player in question.

This is far from the case this time around, with no player yet to score more than once in a game, with Germany’s Musiala the only player to have found the opponent’s net more than once.

This is an unusual trend given the amount of goals scored so far, with 41 goals through the first 15 games at almost three-a-game, there’s yet to be a brace scored, whilst at this stage of Euro 2020 there were three scored and were an average of one every four games.

Braces and Hat-tricks Not in Favour

As already stated, there have been no braces or hat-tricks at the Euros so far, with the latter only happening once this century, with this coming in Euro 2008 via David Villa.

Player 2+ Goals Odds 3+ Goals Odds Harry Kane 15/2 40/1 Ivan Toney 11/1 66/1 Aleksandr Mitrovic 17/2 40/1 Dusan Vlahovic 11/1 66/1 Alvaro Morata 12/1 66/1 Joselu 14/1 80/1

Given this, it doesn’t seem wise to be backing the multi-scorer markets in this summer’s tournament, with the odds for these markets not offering the greatest in terms of value.

For Thursday’s fixtures, the highest odds of all the players listed above is 14/1, a price that seems slightly too low considering no player is yet to score more than once in a game so far.

Teams seem to be keen on resting key players where possible via taking them off early, which has been the case for the likes of Spain, England and Germany so far.

This of course heavily impacts a player’s chances of scoring more than once in 90 minutes, something that makes us think this market is one to avoid going forward.