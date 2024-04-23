Arsenal vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips: Arsenal to grind out vital win

Our football expert offers his Arsenal vs Chelsea predictions and betting tips as Arsenal entertain Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal will look to move clear at the top of the Premier League table when they play host to Chelsea on Tuesday night at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal vs Chelsea Betting Tips

The Gunners are level on points with Liverpool after 33 matches, but they will play a day earlier than the Reds and can put the pressure on their rivals.

Mikel Arteta's side will have played two games more than Manchester City after Tuesday's battle, so a win is essential if they are to have a realistic chance of pipping Pep Guardiola's men to the crown, with City in third, only one point behind them.

Chelsea still have an opportunity to finish in the top six, as they are only three points behind sixth-placed Newcastle with a game in hand.

Arsenal go into the game after a 2-0 win over Wolves at Molineux, while Chelsea were beaten 1-0 by the Citizens in the FA Cup semi-finals.

Gunners to maintain title push

Arsenal are in a superb position as they look to win this year's title, and they showed they have learned from last year's collapse already.

After successive defeats to Aston Villa and Bayern Munich, Arsenal looked back to their controlling best as they beat Wolves 2-0 away from home.

The Gunners showed no sign of nerves as they got back on the scoresheet and extended their unbeaten away run in the league to seven games.

Only the Villans and West Ham have got the better of Arsenal at the Emirates this season, and that should continue this weekend.

Arteta's team have lost only one of their last nine meetings with Chelsea, winning six games during that run. Nine of Chelsea's last 10 league matches have seen both teams score, and while Mauricio Pochettino's team have proved they can find the back of the net on a consistent basis, they should fall short on the road in midweek.

Palmer to lead Chelsea's charge

Chelsea's decision to sign Palmer for an initial £40million raised eyebrows, but he has been worth every penny, and he is fighting to win the Golden Boot alongside Erling Haaland, Ollie Watkins and Dominic Solanke.

Palmer's 20 goals have dragged Chelsea into the top half of the table, and he has already registered 40 shots on target this season.

Chelsea's attack now goes through Palmer, who has been given a licence to roam under Pochettino, and he has fired 82 shots towards goal since moving to Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal's defence is the best in the league, so Palmer may need to try his luck from range, and it would be no surprise to see him have at least three efforts on goal as he tries to give Chelsea a chance of taking something from the game.

Blues to go down fighting

Chelsea's season has not gone according to plan, to say the least, but stopping one of their biggest rivals from winning the title will be a huge motivation for the dressing room.

There is no love lost between the two clubs, and in the last meeting, a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge in October, there were six yellow cards shown, with each team collecting three.

Chelsea have been shown 10 yellow cards in their last three games against Arsenal, and they have already picked up 90 this season, the joint-most in the Premier League alongside Sheffield United.

Pochettino's side will be overrun at times, so expect them to make some cheap fouls to try to frustrate Arsenal in front of their own fans.

