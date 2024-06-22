Arsenal are the bookies favourites to land Viktor Gyokores this summer, with our expert analysing exactly why the Gunners should be.

The Gunners are leading both the Blues and the Reds in the race to land the Swedish frontman’s signature, with Sky pricing them at 2/1 to sign the former Coventry forward.

Arsenal are rightly favourites to do so as well, with it being clear to see why they’re ahead of the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool in the race to sign Gyokores according to the bookies.

Viktor Gyokores Next Club Odds

Odds courtesy of Sky Bet. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Gyokores Next Club Odds Arsenal 2/1 Chelsea 6/1 Liverpool 8/1 Tottenham 10/1

Money not an Issue for Gunners

Arsenal have shown in the last few summer transfer windows that they’re not afraid to spend the money needed to show they’re more than willing to back current manager Mikel Arteta.

Net spends of £141M (23/24), £140M (22/23) and £115M (21/22) have all been accrued in the last three windows, with Arsenal showing their financial power during this time as they try to win their first league title since 2004.

Their recent spending shows they won’t be afraid to pull the trigger and fork out the big bucks to bring in another big name, something they’ll need to do if they’re to sign Gyokores given he boasts an £85M release clause as per his club.

Chelsea and Liverpool are also big spenders in their own right, however it’d be surprising to see the Reds fork out the funds for the Swede given their acquisition of Darwin Nunez for a similar price last summer.

As for the Blues, it’s been well documented they need to sell before they buy this summer, something they’re yet to do, putting Arsenal firmly in the front seat in the race for the Sporting striker.

European Pulling Power

Arsenal will be in the Champions League for the second successive season this year following their second-place finish having missed out every season since 2016/17 prior to this.

This should prove to be a huge factor in the race to sign Gyokores, who will almost certainly feel he’s capable of playing in the CL having missed out last year whilst playing for Sporting.

Chelsea have to settle with the Conference League this year after a poor season last time out, and whilst Liverpool are also in the CL, they have shown in the past few years they have a tendency to fail to qualify for the competition, having played in the Europa League last season.

Arsenal are clear second favourites for the league this year, thus stand the best chance of making the top four this campaign besides Man City, a factor that we feel will definitely play a part in the race for Gyokores.

Arsenal Need Standout Number 9

It’s fair to say that the main reason as to why Arsenal didn’t win the league last season was the fact they don’t boast an out-and-out striker capable of scoring at least 15 goals a season.

Thus isn’t the case for Chelsea and Liverpool, who boast Nicolas Jackson and Darwin Nunez, players that managed 14 and 11 goals in the league respectively last term.

The Gunners often used the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah and Kai Havertz last season, with the Englishman being the only one that can be considered a true no.9.

Havertz did well when used as Arsenal’s main forward last year, scoring eight and assisting seven when doing so, however for a team challenging for the title they need more than this.

Jesus and Nketiah scored just nine PL goals between them last season, a total that was less than a third of what Gyokores managed in Liga NOS.

The Swede ended the season with 43 goals in all competitions, a total only a handful of players across Europe were able to better.

His playstyle revolves around him holding the ball up and bringing others into play, as well as scoring all types of goals, with these two qualities making Gyokores a player that could be the difference between the league title and another runners up place next season.