AEK Athens vs Brighton Predictions and Betting Tips: Brighton Backed at 5/2 in Champions League

Our football betting expert provides his AEK Athens vs Brighton predictions and betting tips for the Europa League clash at the Opap Arena in Athens.

Brighton have recovered well from their 3-2 defeat at home to AEK Athens on matchday one, drawing 2-2 at Marseille before recording a pair of 2-0 wins over Ajax to leave themselves in a strong qualification position in Group B.

The Seagulls still trail Marseille by a point but they are three ahead of their Greek hosts, meaning victory here and then again against OM at home in two weeks time would guarantee them top spot in the section.

AEK Athens vs Brighton Betting Tips

Brighton to win & both teams to score @ 5/2 with bet365

Joao Pedro to score at any time @ 7/4 bet365

Damian Szymanski to be shown a card @ 15/8 with bet365

Seagulls can exact their revenge

Brighton suffered a shock 3-2 defeat at home to AEK Athens on what was their European debut in September but the roles should be reversed in Athens.

The Seagulls were beaten despite enjoying 75 per cent possession, forcing 11 corners and having seven shots on target.

However, they have settled down from that initial effort, drawing 2-2 away at Marseille before outclassing Eredivisie heavyweights Ajax in a couple of 2-0 wins.

AEK Athens, on the other hand, have gone backwards since that surprise scalp at the Amex, drawing 1-1 when entertaining Ajax before losing home and away to Marseille, both defeats coming by a two-goal margin.

So Brighton, who are always a threat under Roberto De Zerbi, should be confident that they can exact their revenge on the Greek side, who three years ago were beaten twice by Leicester.

That said, clean sheets are a rare occurrence for Brighton, who have conceded in 16 of their 18 games this season, with both teams scoring on 15 occasions, so back AEK to land a blow in defeat.

AEK Athens vs Brighton Tip 1: Brighton to win & both teams to score @ 5/2 with bet365

Pedro to showcase his scoring talents

Joao Pedro was on target twice from the penalty spot in Brighton’s 3-2 defeat to AEK Athens earlier in the season and he comes into the rematch on the back of another brace against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Pedro was called upon after 21 minutes against Forest with Barcelona loanee Ansu Fati picking up an injury and, with the Seagulls missing a number of first-team players, he looks set to retain his place in Athens.

The Brazilian has eight goals in 18 appearances this season and four of those have come in the Europa League, with him also netting in fixtures against Marseille and Ajax.

With Pedro on penalty duty, he holds plenty of appeal to get on the scoresheet again at 7/4.

AEK Athens vs Brighton Tip 2: Joao Pedro to score at any time @ 7/4 bet365

Hosts likely to rack up the cards

AEK Athens picked up seven bookings in the reverse fixture in September and have collected a staggering 18 cards across their four Europa League assignments.

Brighton’s swift play is sure to bring plenty of fouls from the Greek hosts and Damian Szymanski is one player who may be unable to escape the referee’s attention.

The Polish midfielder has been booked six times in 17 appearances for AEK Athens this season, which includes away at Brighton in the reverse fixture, and he is going to have to work hard to retrieve the ball for this side.

AEK Athens vs Brighton Tip 3: Damian Szymanski to be shown a card @ 15/8