AC Milan vs Dortmund Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Tips for Champions League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his AC Milan vs Dortmund predictions and betting tips, as the side meet at the San Siro, at 20:00 tonight.

Borussia Dortmund went from the bottom to the top of the group of death in two short games. They now prepare to travel to Italy to take on AC Milan who are in third, yet a mere three points separates 1st and 4th leaving it all to play for.

AC Milan vs Dortmund Betting Tips

Under 3 Goals @1/1 with bet365

Under 6 Cards @5/6 with bet365

Tommaso Pobega 1.5 Shots @11/10 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

One by one they go in the group, with Dortmund atop with seven points, PSG second with six, AC Milan in third with five and Newcastle down the bottom with four.

This makes it so that any side that secures three points can still ascend to the top. Dortmund will hope to grow their lead at the top, whilst Milan simply hopes to close the gap, and perhaps snatch first for themselves.

Misley in Milan

Goals have been in short supply for both AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund this year, something that should continue into this match.

None of the games in Europe the Yellow Wall have attended has seen more than two goals, including a 2-0 loss to PSG, 1-0 and then 2-0 victories over Newcastle and a 0-0 draw with Milan in Germany.

AC hasn't fared much better in their Serie A performances, as a mere 48% of their games have seen three or more goals.

This is courtesy of six of their last nine games only seeing one or two goals be scored.

The San Siro will host what is likely to be a fraught match, with neither side wanting to allow the other to get a foothold, that could allow them to take the points.

Look for a low-scoring affair between the Rossoneri and die Schwarzgelben. Ironically when translated, the red and blacks and the black and yellows.

AC Milan vs Dortmund Tip 1: Under 3 Goals @1/1 with bet365

Large Card line begets the Under

The bookies may well be overestimating the fiery nature of these two sides, putting the under-over card line at a massive six for the match.

The two sides only managed to have five match cards when playing at Signal Iduna Park, as the Yellow Wall often brings the worst out of both sides.

Now the San Siro is no picnic, but six cards in a match is a feat that few sides have ever managed, and this brings the under firmly into play.

Dortmund themselves only manage to average 2 cards per match, while the Rossoneri see this rise to just above 3 cards, still not enough to bring the over six into play.

AC Milan vs Dortmund Tip 2: Under 6 Cards @5/6 with bet365

New Man Stepping Up

Tommaso Pobega was recently called into the AC Milan side, as a spate of injuries hit their front line.

Starting two of the last and being a main feature off the bench the 24-year-old Italian, looks set for his first Champions League start.

Pobega has been averaging 1.7 shots per match, yet one could firmly expect the occasion to get to him, encouraging him to try his luck more than once.

Dortmund conceded 14 shots to Milan on their home turf, and with the San Siro behind them, this should only rise, with Pobega well within the mix.

AC Milan vs Dortmund Tip 3: Tommaso Pobega 1.5 Shots @11/10 with bet365