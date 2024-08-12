The new football season gets underway Friday, with our expert picking out a 90/1 outright bet that’s offering excellent value for the 2024/25 season.

Blackburn vs Derby gets the 2024/25 English football season underway today, with bettors everywhere eyeing up their last minute outright season bets.

Our expert has picked out one particular outright bet covering all of England’s top four leagues that we’re particularly excited about for 24/25.

To Win League/Get Promoted Odds 2024/25

Market Odds Arsenal to win Premier League 15/8 Leeds to win Championship 3/1 Birmingham to win League One 15/8 Chesterfield to be Promoted 7/4

Gunning for Glory

Arsenal are a lot of people’s pick to win the Premier League this season, and rightly so given their attempts over the past two years.

They’ve finished second both of the last two seasons, with the Gunners finishing just four and two points behind Man City in these campaigns.

They were desperately unlucky not to win last year, with our expert thinking this year is finally the Gunners’ year.

Arteta’s side have strengthened in key areas by bringing in Califiori and Raya, with the latter joining on a permanent basis after initially signing on loan last season.

In comparison, it’s arguable that City have weakened, with Guardiola’s side having already lost Sergio Gomez, with Julian Alvarez also set to leave in the coming days.

They’ve only added Salvio to their squad this summer, with City looking set to go into this season with their weakest squad in some time.

Marching On to the Premier League

Leeds can count themselves very unlucky to still be in the Championship this year following their efforts last season.

The Whites amassed 90 points last year and still finished outside the top three, with this being the highest total ever for a team that didn’t end up getting automatically promoted.

To add insult to injury, they then lost the playoff final 1-0 to Southampton, with Leeds narrowly missing out on bouncing back to the PL at the first time of asking.

They’re clear favourites to win the league this year, and rightly so given they still have a bulk of the squad that managed 90 points last year.

In addition, the Championship is a fair amount weaker this year than last, with the likes of Burnley and Sheffield United, two recently relegated teams, going into the campaign without a clear direction in terms of their squad.

Given this, Leeds look a shoe-in to claim the league this term, with only Luton looking set to push them in this regard.

Brum Bouncing Back

Birmingham suffered a shock relegation last year after sacking both Wayne Rooney and John Eustace throughout the season, with Brum now playing their first season in the third tier since 1994/95.

They look determined not to spend more than one year in the league, with Birmingham splashing out around £13M on new players so far this summer.

Three of the six biggest transfer fees paid by a League One club have been by Birmingham this summer, with Brum easily boasting the best squad out of any side in the league.

They’re less than 2/1 with most bookies to claim the league title this term, with the next lowest team being Bolton at 8/1, with the bookies highly confident in Birmingham’s title chances this year.

Spireites Going Back-to-Back

Chesterfield blew the competition away in the National League last year, as they ended up winning the league by 12 points and scoring 106 goals along the way.

They head into this season as favourites to get promoted from League 2, with bookies, fans and critics all convinced they’re on course for back-to-back promotions.

They’ve made some solid signings so far, bringing in experienced figures in the form of the likes of Chey Dunkley, Lewis Gordon and Paddy Madden, with the Spireites not afraid to show they mean business early on.

They’re just 7/4 to go up this term, odds that are a fair reflection of just how good a shape Chesterfield are in going into the 2024/25 campaign.