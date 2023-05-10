10bet Review: Complete Bookmaker Guide May 2023

Our betting expert offers up his complete 10bet review, offering extensive analysis on all sections of their online sportsbook.

Introduction to 10bet

10bet is one of the more experienced online bookmakers in the UK, having first started out in 2003, this experience is clear to see when looking at their sportsbook.

From their welcome bonus, sports markets and more, 10bet are starting to rival some of the biggest bookmakers out there like Skybet and William Hill.

Our sportsbook expert is here to take you through all 10bet has to offer players, giving an analysis of exactly why they are a great option for players to use in 2023.

10bet Sign Up Offer

10bet provides users with a unique sign up offer that allows them to claim a £50 bonus instead of free bets.

Once you have created a 10bet account, they will match all deposits you make by 50% up to £50. So if you make a £10 deposit, they will give you an initial bonus amount of £5.

They will do this until they have credited you with £50 worth of bonus funds. So you will need to deposit at least £100 to be able to claim the full bonus amount.

This also comes with a wagering requirement, with your bonus and deposit amounts needing to be wagered a minimum of eight times before players are able to withdraw any of these funds.

10bet provides its users with a brand new way of claiming a significant amount off of their sign up bonus by matching your stake by up to 50%.

10bet Sports Markets

10bet gives their players the opportunity to bet on a wide range of markets, covering loads of matches and games from across the world, with players being able to find the sports and odds they want with ease.

Their football markets are particularly strong, covering leagues and competitions that span the globe.

Their menus allow you to access all of their markets with ease, with handy drop-down tabs sorted by nation used to display their leagues and tournaments within.

This ease of access to all the football matches within nations is specific to 10bet, with many other bookmakers making you trawl through their sportsbooks to access these leagues.

Within individual games, they provide a great selection of markets, covering goals, bookings and over/unders to name a few.

They sadly falter here in some areas by lacking some of the more popular markets for bet builders. They are missing markets like player shots on target, tackles, passes and more, as well as some of the newer 90-minute markets like team corners.

They do, however, provide some unique markets, such as their goalscoring markets that allow you to bet on players to score ‘First and Last’ or ‘Two or more’. These allow for greater variety when betting.

Beyond their football markets, they provide a range of other sports for players to bet on, covering the most popular UK sports like horse racing and greyhounds, to some more of the niche sports like snooker and cycling,

They don't have the widest range of sports out there, but all of their odds are extremely competitive and players will more often than not be able to find exactly what they are looking for when betting.

Their horse racing markets are also impressive, bringing the full range of all UK and Ireland races, alongside runners from all over the world.

Their odds are impressive, even if they are lacking some of the extra place or best odds promotions offered by the likes of William Hill or Boylesports.

10bet Existing Customer Promotions

10bet provides all of its players with a couple of great promotions that include some timely free bet offers and an acca bonus that all users can take advantage of.

£5000 Accumulator Cash Bonus

Players are able to win extra cash from profit boosts on their accumulators each and every time one is placed with no max qualifying bet stake.

All you have to do is place a pre-match football accumulator with at least three legs, with the odds for each leg having min odds of 1/2 (1.5) or higher.

Users can then claim up to a 100% profit boost on their accas depending on how many legs are included. This ranges from 3 legs giving a 5% boost, to 15 legs giving a 100% boost.

The profit boosts are paid out as a percentage of the original odds and are given back to players as extra cash winnings.

Weekly Free Bets

10bet gives players the opportunity to win free bets each and every week to use on football matches.

These timely offers give players extra bonuses to use on football games and occur throughout the week, so it's always worth checking to see if an offer is live.

These always come with max qualifying stake or wagering requirements, and will oftentimes return a £5 or £10 free bet.

For instance, an offer such as ‘Wager £50 on Premier League matches throughout the week, and if Gabriel Jesus scores against Newcastle, win a £5 free bet’ is an example of a previous offer.

10bet In-Play Betting and Live Streaming

10bet’s in-play betting options are truly excellent, especially when compared with other bookmakers.

They have a dedicated menu, displaying all the live sports players can bet on in-play, as well as a schedule displaying all upcoming matches.

This ranges from football matches and tennis tournaments to basketball and cricket matches from across the world, with the layout of their site allowing players to easily locate the sport and game they want to bet on in play.

They also update their odds instantly, allowing players to stay informed about matches and their occurrences as they go on.

10bet sadly does not possess any live streaming capabilities, not even for their horse racing markets, with a live ticker providing information about the match, also not offered.

Their odds update quickly and without delay, allowing players to infer some information from this, but the lack of any live updates isn't ideal.

10bet Desktop and App Interface

10bet has one of the best betting sites and apps out there, with both being simple and quick to use, boasting ease of navigation that makes finding all and every section remarkably easy for all users.

Both are very pleasing to the eye and easy to read, with all text, odds and markets clearly displayed. Many other sites can appear slightly cluttered making navigation difficult but 10bet’s site does not have this issue at all.

Their homepage provides an excellent overview of all of their promotions, important sporting events of the day, and live betting options, making it easy to find what users are looking for and place their bets.

They offer players a wide range of stats for a selection of sports, with these proving to be incredibly useful for all players who want to get informed before placing their bets.

10bet Security

10bet is heavily regulated by both the Maltese and UK gambling authorities and is required to operate openly and fairly.

This means that they are obligated to protect your sensitive information and personal details under the threat of UK law.

They also operate multiple software to protect your data, most prominently an SSL encryption program that acts to secure information by encrypting this, so no outside persons can access or read it.

They also have a membership to numerous gambling protection companies, which all act to protect users and their data while it is contained with bookmakers.

10bet provides an extremely safe and secure means by which players can carry out their betting.

10bet Payment Methods

10bet allows players to easily manage their funds, with a specialised menu for depositing and withdrawing located under the profile tab of their online interfaces.

A full list of the payment methods that they have available can be found below:

Method Fees? Minimum Deposit Processing Time Minimum Withdrawal Processing Time Debit Card None £10 Immediate £10 1-2 Working Days Ewallets (Neteller, Skrill) None £10 Immediate £10 1-2 Working Days PayPal None £10 Immediate £10 1-2 Working Days Apple Pay None £10 Immediate N/A N/A Trustly None £10 Immediate £10 1-2 Working Days

10bet Customer Support

Operator 10bet Phone Number 0800 520 0079 Email support@10bet.co.uk Live Chat? Yes Live Chat Hours 24/7

10bet are committed to providing an excellent level of customer support, with both their sports site and app having handy help sections.

Their help menu has a series of FAQs each dedicated towards a select topic. Within these, users should be able to find all the answers they need to any questions they may have.

If any customer support is still required, you can access further assistance through their 24/7 live chat service, where you can ask questions to one of their customer support team.

If users still require guidance you can talk to them via their helpline or email, this however may take slightly longer.

10bet Review

10bet proves to be an excellent option for any bettors out there looking to try out a new bookmaker.

They’ve a very strong online site and app, making it easier than ever to access and bet on all of the most popular sports in the UK.

They also provide an interesting welcome bonus that allows users to claim up to £50 in bonus funds. Alongside this, they also have an acca boost that all users can take advantage of on all of their football pre-match accumulators.

They offer football and other sports betting markets from all over the world to their players, allowing them to bet on a wide range of matches, games and tournaments.

Their in-play betting section also allows bettors to quickly and easily find the live sports they are offering, and with seamless odds updates, players can get the latest prices on all live betting markets.

They sadly falter in some areas, as their in-play football markets are not as varied as others, with the lack of any live streaming options also unfortunately prevalent.

However, all of this is overshadowed by their incredibly easy-to-use website and app, with these providing a great user experience, with some strong stats also provided for a variety of football matches.