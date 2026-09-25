Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+19 | Please play responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content  | Publishing Principles
Ligue 1
team-logoRennes
Roazhon Park
team-logoAuxerre
Book Rennes vs Auxerre Tickets
GOAL-e
Assisted by

How to get Rennes vs Auxerre tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Rennes
Auxerre
Ligue 1

Rennes take on Auxerre in the Ligue 1. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Rennes take on Auxerre on Sunday, October 11, 2026 at Roazhon Park in Rennes.

Auxerre delivered one of their most decisive performances in November 2024, defeating Rennes 4-0 at the Stade de l'Abbé-Deschamps. Rennes later answered with a dominant response of their own, securing a commanding 3-0 away victory against Auxerre in their February 2026 meeting.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Rennes vs Auxerre, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

Book Rennes vs Auxerre TicketsBuy Now

When is Rennes vs Auxerre Ligue 1 kick-off?

Rennes vs Auxerre takes place at Roazhon Park in Rennes,on Sunday, October 11, 2026.

crest
Ligue 1 - Game Week 6
Roazhon Park

How to buy Rennes vs Auxerre Ligue 1 tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Ligue 1 fixture between Stade Rennais and AJ Auxerre at Roazhon Park, follow these standard steps:

1. Official Club Ticketing Platform

  • The primary way to buy general admission tickets is through the official Stade Rennais ticketing website (billetterie.staderennais.com). Tickets generally go on sale a few weeks prior to the fixture. Stade Rennais members and season ticket holders often receive priority access before tickets open to the general public.

2. Official Ticket Resale Market

  • If general admission seats sell out, Stade Rennais operates an official resale portal integrated into their ticket website, allowing season ticket holders to safely re-sell their seats at face value.

3. Away Fans (Auxerre Supporters)

  • Visiting supporters looking to sit in the away section must purchase tickets directly through AJ Auxerre’s official ticketing portal or away travel club allocation.
Book Rennes vs Auxerre TicketsBuy Now

How much do Rennes vs Auxerre Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Ligue 1 match between Stade Rennais and AJ Auxerre at Roazhon Park vary depending on where and when you purchase them:

1. Official Box Office (Face Value)

  • Standard Category Seats: Typically range from €20 to €60 for standard Ligue 1 fixtures when purchased directly through the official Stade Rennais ticketing portal.
  • Premium / Central Stands: Seats located in central lateral stands generally range between €70 and €100.
  • Away Fan Allocation: Away section tickets for visiting Auxerre supporters are generally capped by Ligue 1 regulations at around €10 to €15.

2. Official Ticket Resale & Secondary Market

  • Secondary Ticketing & Resale Platforms: On secondary ticketing platforms such as StubHub, starting prices generally begin around €70 to €75 per ticket, with average listings ranging between €100 and €115 depending on demand, seating category, and fulfillment fees.
Book Rennes vs Auxerre TicketsBuy Now

Rennes vs Auxerre Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Rennes vs Auxerre Form

Rennes head into this fixture with a record of two wins and one draw from their last three Ligue 1 matches, having beaten Angers 2-1 most recently on September 6. Their five-match run also includes a 2-2 draw with Paris Saint-Germain and a 3-2 win over Le Mans, giving them two competitive defeats, both in pre-season friendlies against Sunderland and Brentford. Across the five matches, Rennes have scored nine goals and conceded eleven, though their form in league competition has been markedly stronger.

Auxerre have lost their last three Ligue 1 matches without registering a win in the competition. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 defeat to Lyon on September 4, and they were beaten 5-2 by Lens and 3-1 by Angers in earlier rounds. Their only positive results in the five-match sample came in pre-season, with a 1-0 win at Werder Bremen and a 1-1 draw with Troyes. In league play, Auxerre have scored three goals and conceded eleven.

REN

REN - Form

LEM
W3-2
SCO
W1-2
OM
W1-0
SGR
D0-0
OL
L4-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
AJA

AJA - Form

RCL
L5-2
SCO
L1-3
OL
L3-1
NCE
W1-0
B29
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/12
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Rennes vs Auxerre: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in February 2026, when Rennes won 3-0 away at Auxerre in Ligue 1. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Rennes hold two wins to Auxerre's one, with two draws. The previous encounter at Roazhon Park, in October 2025, ended 2-2, while Auxerre's only win in the sequence was a 4-0 home victory in November 2024.

Head to Head

RennesDrawAuxerre
1
2
2
Ligue 1
Auxerre badge
Auxerre
AJA
0
Rennes badge
Rennes
REN
3
FT
Ligue 1
Rennes badge
Rennes
REN
2
Auxerre badge
Auxerre
AJA
2
FT
Ligue 1
Rennes badge
Rennes
REN
0
Auxerre badge
Auxerre
AJA
1
FT
Ligue 1
Auxerre badge
Auxerre
AJA
4
Rennes badge
Rennes
REN
0
FT
Ligue 1
Auxerre badge
Auxerre
AJA
0
Rennes badge
Rennes
REN
0
FT
5Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored1/5
#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
MonacoMonacoASM
541083+513
W
D
W
W
W
2
LyonLyonOL
5320102+811
W
D
W
D
W
3
Paris FCParis FCPAR
532083+511
W
D
W
W
D
4
LilleLilleLIL
531184+410
L
W
W
D
W
5
RennesRennesREN
531189-110
L
W
W
W
D
6
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
522187+18
W
W
L
D
D
7
AngersAngersSCO
521265+17
W
D
L
W
L
8
StrasbourgStrasbourgSTR
5212101007
L
D
W
W
L
9
Le MansLe MansLEM
51319906
W
D
D
L
D
10
AuxerreAuxerreAJA
5203712-56
W
W
L
L
L
11
BrestBrestB29
512278-15
L
L
W
D
D
12
LorientLorientFCL
512256-15
L
D
W
L
D
13
ToulouseToulouseTFC
512279-25
W
D
L
D
L
14
NiceNiceNCE
512236-35
W
L
D
L
D
15
LensLensRCL
51139904
L
D
L
L
W
16
TroyesTroyesTRO
5113411-74
L
L
L
W
D
17
MarseilleMarseilleOM
510478-13
L
L
L
L
W
18
Le HavreLe HavreLEH
502347-32
L
D
L
D
L
Champions League
Champions League Qualification
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google