How to get Al Kholood vs Al-Ettifaq tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Al Kholood take on Al-Ettifaq on Saturday, October 24, 2026 at Al-Hazem Club Stadium in Ar Rass.

In their most recent league encounter in January 2026, Al-Ettifaq secured a narrow 2–1 away victory against Al-Kholood. Both teams enter the match looking for crucial points to strengthen their standings in the upper half of the league table.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Al Kholood vs Al-Ettifaq, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Al Kholood vs Al-Ettifaq Saudi Pro League kick-off?

Al Kholood vs Al-Ettifaq kicks off at Al-Hazem Club Stadium in Ar Rass, on Saturday, October 24, 2026.

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 11 Oct 24, 2026 - 11:05 King Abdullah Stadium, Buraydah

How to buy Al Kholood vs Al-Ettifaq Saudi Pro League tickets?

Options to purchase tickets for the Al Kholood vs Al-Ettifaq Saudi Pro League match:

1. Official Primary Platforms

Webook: The official digital ticketing platform for major events and matches in Saudi Arabia, including Saudi Pro League home games. Tickets released directly by the club or league are published here first.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

GrintaHub: If official seats sell out, check secondary ticket platforms such as GrintaHub where fans list spare tickets, select your category, and complete checkout.

How much do Al Kholood vs Al-Ettifaq Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

For the Al Kholood vs Al-Ettifaq match at Al-Hazem Club Stadium in Ar Rass, ticket prices vary depending on the platform (official face value vs. secondary market) and seating tier:

1. Official Primary Sales

Under Saudi Pro League pricing guidelines, face-value ticket tiers are structured as follows:

Entry-Level Tier: SAR 10 – SAR 30 (By league regulations, 30% of stadium capacity is capped at SAR 30 or less)

Standard General Admission: SAR 50 – SAR 125

Category 1 / Sideline Premium Seating: SAR 250 – SAR 700

VIP & Hospitality Lounge Packages: SAR 1,500 – SAR 2,500+

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official primary inventory sells out, secondary ticket platforms such as GrintaHub list tickets at demand-driven market rates:

Standard Seats: SAR 220 – SAR 560

Prime Midfield / Sideline Seats: SAR 560 – SAR 1,200+

VIP Seats: SAR 1,800+

Al Kholood vs Al-Ettifaq Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Al Kholood vs Al-Ettifaq Form

Al Kholood have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five Saudi Pro League matches, scoring nine goals and conceding seven. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 defeat to Al Riyadh, though they had beaten Al Shabab 2-1 in the fixture before that. A 3-1 win over Al Ahli stands as the standout result in that run.

Al-Ettifaq have won once, drawn twice, and lost twice in their last five league games. The most recent match ended 3-3 against Al Qadsiah, a result that continued a pattern of conceding freely. Their only win in the period came away at Abha, where they kept a clean sheet in a 1-0 victory.

Al Kholood vs Al-Ettifaq: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in January 2026, when Al-Ettifaq won 2-1 at King Abdullah Stadium. Across the last four recorded fixtures, Al-Ettifaq have won two and Al Kholood have won two, with no draws in the series. Al Kholood's last home win in this fixture came in May 2025, a 1-0 result that ended Al-Ettifaq's run of dominance at the time.