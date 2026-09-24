How to get Al Ahli vs Al-Gharafa tickets: AFC Champions League Elite prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

The AFC Champions League Elite brings another thrilling continental clash as Saudi powerhouse Al Ahli prepare to host Qatari contenders Al Gharafa at the prestigious King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah. Both sides boast incredible squad depth and star talent, making this fixture one of the most anticipated matchups of the group stage.

GOAL has all the key details you need on fixture dates, stadium information, and ticket options so you can lock in your seats and experience the action live right now.

When is Al Ahli vs Al-Gharafa AFC Champions League Elite kick-off?

Official broadcast information for Al Ahli vs Al-Gharafa is not currently available, so check back closer to kick-off for confirmed TV channel and live stream details.

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 3 Oct 26, 2026 - 13:00

Where to buy Al Ahli vs Al Gharafa tickets?

Official tickets for Al Ahli home matches in the AFC Champions League Elite are primarily made available through the official Webook platform, which serves as the primary primary ticketing provider for major football events in Saudi Arabia. Fans are always encouraged to check the official site first when general sales open.

If tickets are completely sold out on the official primary vendor, secondary ticketing platforms like Grintahub are your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out.

How much are Al Ahli vs Al Gharafa tickets?

Ticket pricing for AFC Champions League Elite fixtures varies depending on seat location, category, and match demand across the stadium tiers.

On the official ticketing platform, standard admission tickets typically start at around 20 SAR to 35 SAR for general seating behind the goals and upper tier sections.

If official allocations sell out, secondary market availability varies based on fan demand. On secondary platforms such as Grintahub, ticket options start at approximately 50 SAR for standard entry passes.

To secure the best value, act quickly once general sales open or explore available inventory on trusted secondary outlets before prices fluctuate further.

Al Ahli vs Al-Gharafa AFC Champions League Elite: Everything you need to know

Al Ahli vs Al-Gharafa Form

Al Ahli head into this match with a record of two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five outings across all competitions. Their most recent game ended in a 2-1 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup, and they drew 1-1 with Pakhtakor Tashkent in their previous AFC Champions League Elite appearance. On the positive side, they put five goals past Al Riyadh without reply in the Saudi Pro League and beat Al Hazem 3-1. Across those five matches, Al Ahli scored 12 goals and conceded eight.

Al-Gharafa arrive in poor form, collecting one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-2 loss to Al Hilal in the AFC Champions League Elite, and they also suffered a heavy 1-4 defeat to Al-Sadd in the Stars League. Their sole win came against Al-Shahaniya. The Qatari side scored five goals and conceded nine across those five games.

Al Ahli vs Al-Gharafa: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the AFC Champions League Elite on October 20, 2025, when Al Ahli won 4-0. Before that, Al Ahli beat Al-Gharafa 4-2 in the same competition in February 2025. Across the five head-to-head matches on record, Al Ahli have two wins, with the remaining three matches ending in draws, and the Saudi club have outscored their Qatari opponents by a considerable margin in the most recent encounters.



