Abject Arsenal already at risk of throwing away WSL title chances as pre-season favourites fall well short of expectations

Stina Blackstenius had led the line in the last two games, something which has raised eyebrows because the Swede's strengths are certainly better suited to games where there is more space to run into, rather than playing against low blocks. That she didn't have a single shot on Tuesday and registered just 15 touches, before being substituted at half-time for Alessia Russo, supported that belief.

It's one example of the questions being raised of Slegers' team selection in the early stages of this season as she gets to grips with having such a big squad for the first time. The Arsenal boss has had to leave top players out of every matchday squad so far, with Geraldine Reuteler, one of the most interesting summer recruits, yet to even play a minute.

"As a club, I think we're probably ahead of things with how the schedule is growing and where I see it going with top teams. You need to have this depth if you want to compete. But what is the sweet spot?" Slegers pondered this week. "It's a luxury problem. We have so many different options and then the challenge becomes how do you choose certain things for certain games, while still keeping the main ideas and consistency within the team? So you don't chop and change everything."

Having so many options isn't a flaw-free luxury, either. There is an old cliché in tennis that a player with the talent to play every shot so well can take longer to develop than a more one-dimensional player, because their decision-making process is more complicated. As it pertains to Arsenal, when you have so many top forwards to pick between, how do you make sure you land on the right combination, for the right challenge? That is what Slegers is having to think about more than ever before.