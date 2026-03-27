Where to watch Spain today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Spain, known for their technical brilliance, have been one of the best teams in the world for a long time. Few teams can only dream of dominating world football the way La Roja did between 2008 and 2012, winning a World Cup and two European Championships.

After a few turbulent years, they have risen to the top thanks to exciting young talents who are masters of passing and dribbling. With their finesse and craft, they are back to dominating world stages.

As La Roja aim to conquer the world once again, GOAL explains how to watch Spain’s next match live.

Live broadcast of Spain matches

READ MORE: Where to watch and live stream Spanish LALIGA soccer

Where to watch Spain for free

Spain always grabs the prime time spot on multiple national channels like ABC, NBC, ESPN and FOX whenever they take the field. Our favourite streaming service, Fubo, offers a free trial that provides access to these channels. You can watch select Spain games for absolutely free with these free trials.

READ MORE:How to get a five-day free pass with Fubo

Where to watch Spain Worldwide

La Roja's beautiful football earned them admirers worldwide, and this is how you can watch them.

Country/Region Broadcaster Canada Fubo UK BBC, Sky Sports Australia Stan Sport India Sony Sports Network MENA beIN Sports South America ESPN / Disney+ Africa SuperSport

If you are currently outside of the United States and you would like to watch the next Spain soccer game on your preferred streaming service, you can do so by accessing it via a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

Where to watch Spain in Spanish

Fans can watch their favourite team in Spanish commentary on multiple channels like Fox Deportes and other verticals on our favourite streaming service, Fubo. A few select games are also available on UniVision (ViX) and Telemundo.

READ MORE: How to get a five-day free pass with Fubo